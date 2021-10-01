OBITUARY: John and Diana Wood

John Cecil Wood age 83 passed away September 24, 2021 and his loving wife of 55 years Diana Margaret Wood age 76 departed three days later on September 27, 2021.
John and Diana were members of Heritage Church of Christ in Franklin, TN. John and Diana are preceded in death by their son, John Scott Wood.
They are survived by their loving daughter, Debbie (Jerry) Black; daughter in-law, Caryn Wood; grandchildren, Logan, Mallory, Kaitlin (Jordan) Satterfield, Carson and Kennedy; Diana’s brothers, Dennis (Sherry) Wobensmith and Jimmy (Liza) Wobensmith; John’s brother, Ken (Faith) Wood.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Heritage Church of Christ, (1056 Lewisburg Pike Franklin, TN) with Jerry Black Officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Neema House (neemahouse.org)
