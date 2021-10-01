Health Inspections: Chinese Food in Williamson County for Oct. 2021

chinese food stock

These are the scores for Chinese restaurants in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of September 30, 2021. Click here for more health scores.  Some restaurants locations will bleed into other counties.

FRANKLIN | SPRING HILL | BRENTWOOD| FAIRVIEW | NOLENSVILLE

FRANKLIN

RestaurantAddressDateScores
Asian Taste116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd5/27/202195
Canton Chinese2000 Mallory Ln.3/17/202096
China Gourmet1113 Murfreesboro Rd #1089/8/202196
China Max1800 Galleria Blvd 31009/21/202198
China Panda Bamboo House330 Mayfield Drive7/30/202196
Ching Asian Bistro188 Front St.4/21/202198
Chopstix1411 New Highway 96 West6/24/202189 / 94
Famous Wok3700 Mallory Ln9/1/202189
Genghis Grill600B Frazier Dr #1049/17/202198
Great Wall of China2176 Hillsboro Rd.5/14/202198
Hot Wok409 Williamson Square5/11/202199
New China1400 Liberty Pike3/9/202198
No 1 Chinese5000 Hughes5/28/202191 / 100
P. F. Chang's China Bistro439 Cool Springs Blvd.4/13/202199
Panda Express3058 Mallory Ln8/23/2021100
Panda Express2430 Goose Creek Bypass8/23/2021100
Peking Palace1709 Galleria Blvd10/6/202096

SPRING HILL

RestaurantAddressDateScores
China One4886 Port Royal Rd9/21/202172
Fulin's Asian Cuisine1009 Crossings Blvd.5/14/202189 / 94
Great Wall4825 E. Main St.9/27/2021100
Panda Express2004 Crossings Blvd.6/7/2021100
Sunny China4910 Main St.9/20/2021100
Super China Buffet5228 Main Street4/12/202197
W'lins Asian cuisine2105 Wall St #1039/13/2021100

BRENTWOOD

RestaurantAddressDateScores
China Wok214 Ward Cir.2/10/202195
Corner Asian Cafe10656 Concord Rd.9/20/202196
Fulins782 Old Hickory Blvd2/26/202180 / 94
No. 1 Chinese Take-Out127 Franklin Rd.3/17/202197
Pei Wei101 Creekside Crossing4/16/202196

FAIRVIEW

RestaurantAddressDateScores
Jade Wok7026 City Center Way3/30/202198

NOLENSVILLE

RestaurantAddressDateScores
Keriyaki Asian Cuisine7180 Nolensville Rd Suite 2D5/4/202199

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

