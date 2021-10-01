Health Inspections: Chinese Food in Williamson County for Oct. 2021

These are the scores for Chinese restaurants in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of September 30, 2021. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurants locations will bleed into other counties.

FRANKLIN

Restaurant Address Date Scores Asian Taste 116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd 5/27/2021 95 Canton Chinese 2000 Mallory Ln. 3/17/2020 96 China Gourmet 1113 Murfreesboro Rd #108 9/8/2021 96 China Max 1800 Galleria Blvd 3100 9/21/2021 98 China Panda Bamboo House 330 Mayfield Drive 7/30/2021 96 Ching Asian Bistro 188 Front St. 4/21/2021 98 Chopstix 1411 New Highway 96 West 6/24/2021 89 / 94 Famous Wok 3700 Mallory Ln 9/1/2021 89 Genghis Grill 600B Frazier Dr #104 9/17/2021 98 Great Wall of China 2176 Hillsboro Rd. 5/14/2021 98 Hot Wok 409 Williamson Square 5/11/2021 99 New China 1400 Liberty Pike 3/9/2021 98 No 1 Chinese 5000 Hughes 5/28/2021 91 / 100 P. F. Chang's China Bistro 439 Cool Springs Blvd. 4/13/2021 99 Panda Express 3058 Mallory Ln 8/23/2021 100 Panda Express 2430 Goose Creek Bypass 8/23/2021 100 Peking Palace 1709 Galleria Blvd 10/6/2020 96

SPRING HILL

Restaurant Address Date Scores China One 4886 Port Royal Rd 9/21/2021 72 Fulin's Asian Cuisine 1009 Crossings Blvd. 5/14/2021 89 / 94 Great Wall 4825 E. Main St. 9/27/2021 100 Panda Express 2004 Crossings Blvd. 6/7/2021 100 Sunny China 4910 Main St. 9/20/2021 100 Super China Buffet 5228 Main Street 4/12/2021 97 W'lins Asian cuisine 2105 Wall St #103 9/13/2021 100

BRENTWOOD

Restaurant Address Date Scores China Wok 214 Ward Cir. 2/10/2021 95 Corner Asian Cafe 10656 Concord Rd. 9/20/2021 96 Fulins 782 Old Hickory Blvd 2/26/2021 80 / 94 No. 1 Chinese Take-Out 127 Franklin Rd. 3/17/2021 97 Pei Wei 101 Creekside Crossing 4/16/2021 96

FAIRVIEW

Restaurant Address Date Scores Jade Wok 7026 City Center Way 3/30/2021 98

NOLENSVILLE

Restaurant Address Date Scores Keriyaki Asian Cuisine 7180 Nolensville Rd Suite 2D 5/4/2021 99

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.