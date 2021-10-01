Health Inspections: Chinese Food in Williamson County for Oct. 2021

These are the scores for Chinese restaurants in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of September 30, 2021. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurants locations will bleed into other counties.
FRANKLIN | SPRING HILL | BRENTWOOD| FAIRVIEW | NOLENSVILLE
FRANKLIN
|Restaurant
|Address
|Date
|Scores
|Asian Taste
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd
|5/27/2021
|95
|Canton Chinese
|2000 Mallory Ln.
|3/17/2020
|96
|China Gourmet
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd #108
|9/8/2021
|96
|China Max
|1800 Galleria Blvd 3100
|9/21/2021
|98
|China Panda Bamboo House
|330 Mayfield Drive
|7/30/2021
|96
|Ching Asian Bistro
|188 Front St.
|4/21/2021
|98
|Chopstix
|1411 New Highway 96 West
|6/24/2021
|89 / 94
|Famous Wok
|3700 Mallory Ln
|9/1/2021
|89
|Genghis Grill
|600B Frazier Dr #104
|9/17/2021
|98
|Great Wall of China
|2176 Hillsboro Rd.
|5/14/2021
|98
|Hot Wok
|409 Williamson Square
|5/11/2021
|99
|New China
|1400 Liberty Pike
|3/9/2021
|98
|No 1 Chinese
|5000 Hughes
|5/28/2021
|91 / 100
|P. F. Chang's China Bistro
|439 Cool Springs Blvd.
|4/13/2021
|99
|Panda Express
|3058 Mallory Ln
|8/23/2021
|100
|Panda Express
|2430 Goose Creek Bypass
|8/23/2021
|100
|Peking Palace
|1709 Galleria Blvd
|10/6/2020
|96
SPRING HILL
|Restaurant
|Address
|Date
|Scores
|China One
|4886 Port Royal Rd
|9/21/2021
|72
|Fulin's Asian Cuisine
|1009 Crossings Blvd.
|5/14/2021
|89 / 94
|Great Wall
|4825 E. Main St.
|9/27/2021
|100
|Panda Express
|2004 Crossings Blvd.
|6/7/2021
|100
|Sunny China
|4910 Main St.
|9/20/2021
|100
|Super China Buffet
|5228 Main Street
|4/12/2021
|97
|W'lins Asian cuisine
|2105 Wall St #103
|9/13/2021
|100
BRENTWOOD
|Restaurant
|Address
|Date
|Scores
|China Wok
|214 Ward Cir.
|2/10/2021
|95
|Corner Asian Cafe
|10656 Concord Rd.
|9/20/2021
|96
|Fulins
|782 Old Hickory Blvd
|2/26/2021
|80 / 94
|No. 1 Chinese Take-Out
|127 Franklin Rd.
|3/17/2021
|97
|Pei Wei
|101 Creekside Crossing
|4/16/2021
|96
FAIRVIEW
|Restaurant
|Address
|Date
|Scores
|Jade Wok
|7026 City Center Way
|3/30/2021
|98
NOLENSVILLE
|Restaurant
|Address
|Date
|Scores
|Keriyaki Asian Cuisine
|7180 Nolensville Rd Suite 2D
|5/4/2021
|99
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.