OBITUARY: Arthur George Jefferson

Arthur George Jefferson, our sweet angel, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roy Meyer.

Arthur is survived by his parents, Lyndi & Allen Jefferson; sister, Harper Jefferson; grandmothers, Sue Meyer & Karol Money; uncles, Tom (Sheary) Meyer & Paul Smith; cousins, Aiden & Addison.

A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday October 9, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with an hour visitation prior to service.

Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2300 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064.

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1633042157139882