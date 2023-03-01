OBITUARY: JoAnne Read

JoAnne Read, age 80, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at her residence.

JoAnne was born in Granite City, Illinois on January 19, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Albert Lee Lilley and the late Ruby Whitehead Lilley.

She graduated high school and worked as a clerk for Burlington Northern Railroad. JoAnne enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Most of all she loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, John Read of Spring Hill, TN; daughter, Tammy Coonce of Spring Hill, TN; sons, Glen (Tammy) Cox of Seattle, Washington and Tim Cox of Pulaski, TN; brother, Larry Lilley (Terri Mohorn) of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren, Cassie (Kyle) Sanders of Spring Hill, TN, Steven (Amanda) Cox of Tupelo, MS, Casey (Amanda) Cox of Tupelo, MS, Nicole (Cody) Floyd of Tupelo, MS, Amanda (Andy) Kratz of Seattle, Washington, and John (Hannah) Owens of Prague; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald Lilley and Alvin Lilley.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

