OBITUARY: Mary Ann Mobley Burgess Dodson

Mary Ann Mobley Burgess Dodson, age 72, passed away on February 26, 2023.

Mary Ann was born in Opelika, AL on February 28, 1950.

She grew up in Columbus, GA. Mary Ann graduated from Jordan Vocational High School in 1968 where she was voted prettiest in her senior class.

In 1968, Mary Ann married Don Burgess and they had two children, Don and Dan. They later divorced and Mary Ann met Larry Dodson on March 18, 1977 on a blind date while living in Savannah, GA. They quickly fell in love and married on August 13, 1977. Not long after, Larry adopted Don and Dan.

Mary Ann later lived in Ohio (twice), Florida, Alabama and East Tennessee before she and Larry retired to Middle Tennessee. She packed up and moved with Larry whenever he was transferred and she quickly found a job and made new friends.

In her work life, Mary Ann excelled in business office skills and customer service at various businesses and a church. She worked the front office at two dental practices.

Mary Ann was a kind, loving and generous woman. Wherever she lived she often found a senior to share time with and offer support. She had girlfriends she called “sister friend”. When Mary Ann lived in Knoxville, one of those seniors was Elmer Staley, the father of “sister friend” Joyce. She felt blessed by the love and grace in those relationships.

She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with passion. She was MOM to her boys and GRA to her grandchildren and “greats”.

Granddaughter Jessica said it best this way – “I miss the GRA before dementia. I miss her smile, her laugh, I miss seeing her kindness to friends she made everywhere she went and her kindness to strangers who were less fortunate. I miss her caring heart and her fiery anger she had to protect her family. She spoiled me, Garrett and Savannah with gifts and material things, but she spoiled us more with unconditional loving kindness. That is the irreplaceable treasure she gave to me and I will forever remember and be thankful for her!”

Mary Ann worked for thirteen years at Independent Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, AL. She attended church at different places as she relocated many times. She was a member of the Covenant Church in Hudson, OH and the Vestavia Hills UMC in Birmingham, AL.

In her youth, she was a member of Chase Memorial Baptist Church, Columbus, GA. She was influenced early in her spiritual journey at this church and especially by Pastor Lester Parks. Mary Ann and her siblings along with many others at this church fondly and simply called Pastor Parks “Preacher”. Mary Ann was a Christian, loved the Lord and was a true servant. Mary Ann was also an American patriot.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her mother and father, Bertha and Roy (Daddio) Mobley, second mother Sarah Maughan Mobley; mothers-in-law Wanda Burgess and Nell Dodson, sister Betty Rykken, brothers-in-law Larry Rykken, Stan Beard, Dicky Dodson, Marion Holder and Kenneth Hosford, nephew Craig Wales, great nephews Brian Rykken and Austin Wales, women who were like a mother to her Becky Bizjack and Laura Bell Williams, and her brother in friendship Dr. Larry Frankiewicz.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband Larry, sons Don and Dan, daughters-in-law Susan and Julie, grandchildren Jessica and her husband Franky Kinyua, Savannah and Garrett, great-grandchildren Chloe, Norah, Eli and Owen, sister Hazel Beard, brother Herschel Mobley, brothers-in-law Bob Pitcole and Dewey Dodson, sisters-in-law Charla Mobley, Brownie Holder, Linda Hosford and Linda Dodson, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and other relatives.

This battle was waged long and hard with many loving family and friends praying and helping along the way.

A grateful thank you to all the medical professionals who helped along the way including Comfort Keepers (Brentwood, TN) and caregivers Kim and Meia, The Lantern Memory Care, Morning Pointe, Spring Hill, TN the management, staff and caring angels who treated Mary Ann like family and brought her comfort, peace, joy and love. Some of those representative of that love are Trace, Danett, Angel, Amanda and Sam, Compassus Hospice especially Dillon Scott LPN, Dr. David Hutchings Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care PLLC and Sunny Day Club (Joyce Wisby, Bellevue Presbyterian Church, Nashville, TN).

Memorials may be made to the Bellevue Presbyterian Church – Sunny Day Club, 100 Cross Timbers Dr. Nashville, TN 37221.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

