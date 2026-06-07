JJ Sawyer, age 65, of Chapel Hill, TN passed away May 24, 2026, in Lewisburg. JJ was born November 21, 1960, to Daniel Clayton Sawyer and Musietta Lucas Sullivan, who survives. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Sawyer in 2017.

JJ was a man of many talents. He enjoyed the open roads and being able to travel all across the United States. He always said, “I get to enjoy the world through the eyes of the truck.” When not on the road, you could find JJ on the motorcycle riding the roads and enjoying life. He was a lover of racing as well.

JJ is survived by his 2 daughters, Jamie Gregg of Chapel Hill, TN; Aubree (Israel) Lopez of Bear Creek, TN; a son, Jason (Brittney) Gregg of Chapel Hill, TN; a brother, Rusty (Janice) Sawyer of Primm Springs, TN; 2 sisters, Kathy (Mike) Burlason – Lambert of Spring Hill, TN, Jaye Reed of Murfreesboro, TN; a stepmom, Joyce Reed of Murfreesboro, TN; 3 grandchildren, Michael Gregg, Jacob Gregg, and Jackson Gregg; and Billy (Brooke) Sawyer also survive.

There will be no public services at this time. Per the wishes of the family, he will be laid to rest at a later date.

Services are in care of Lawrence Funeral Home 203 S. Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill, TN. 37034. 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.