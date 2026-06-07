6/7/26: Partly Cloudy With a High of 80, Low of 66; Chance of Drizzle This Morning and Tonight

Williamson County is experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a current temperature of 66.4°F. The wind is coming from the southeast at 4.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 80.4°F and a low of 66.2°F. Winds may reach up to 11 mph throughout the day, with a 50% chance of precipitation expected, amounting to a total of approximately 0.06 in. Moderate drizzle is anticipated.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.5°F under overcast skies, with the wind continuing at speeds up to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 20%. There are no active weather warnings at this time.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
66°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
50% chance · 0.06 in
Now
66°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:02pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|82°F
|71°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|73°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: violent
|Wednesday
|84°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|86°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|87°F
|71°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|85°F
|72°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter