6/7/26: Partly Cloudy With a High of 80, Low of 66; Chance of Drizzle This Morning and Tonight

Williamson County is experiencing partly cloudy conditions with a current temperature of 66.4°F. The wind is coming from the southeast at 4.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 80.4°F and a low of 66.2°F. Winds may reach up to 11 mph throughout the day, with a 50% chance of precipitation expected, amounting to a total of approximately 0.06 in. Moderate drizzle is anticipated.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.5°F under overcast skies, with the wind continuing at speeds up to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 20%. There are no active weather warnings at this time.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 66°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 50% chance · 0.06 in Now 66°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 82°F 71°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 73°F 69°F Rain showers: violent Wednesday 84°F 67°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 86°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 87°F 71°F Drizzle: light Saturday 85°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate

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