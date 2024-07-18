OBITUARY: James Wallace Howard

James Wallace Howard, a cherished husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2024, at the age of 89 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Born on October 10, 1934, in Granton, Wisconsin, James, known affectionately as Jim by all who knew him, led a life marked by service, dedication, and love.

Jim’s early life in Wisconsin laid a strong foundation for his commitment to education and service. He pursued higher education, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, which served him well throughout his life. His sense of duty led him to a distinguished career in the US Army, where he served valiantly in the Vietnam War and retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His military service was a testament to his selfless nature and his dedication to his country.

Upon returning to civilian life, Jim continued to exemplify leadership and devotion to his community. He operated a 220 acre dairy farm in Glenwood City, Wisconsin for eight years. After moving to Franklin, Tennessee, he was a life member of several organizations, including the Hiram Masonic Lodge, York Rite Chapter, York Rite Council, York Rite Commandery, National Sojourners Andrew Jackson Chapter 385, and American Legion John Stephens Post #22. In each of these organizations, he held positions of responsibility such as Post High Priest, Past Illustrious Master, Post Commander, and Adjutant, always leading with a thoughtful and loving hand.

Jim’s love for his family was unparalleled. He is survived by his beloved wife, Renate Howard, who has been his steadfast partner in all of life’s adventures and recently celebrated 65 years of wedded bliss. Together, they raised two sons, Michael James (Michelle) Howard and Richard Lee (Pamela) Howard, who inherited their father’s strength of character and kindness. His brother, William George Howard, and sisters, Mary (Edward) Zieroth and Judith (Kenneth) Ahlberg, will remember Jim as a guiding light in their lives. Although his brother Vern “Hunts” Howard, Sister Rachael Reynolds and sister-in-law Georgiann Howard predeceased him, their memory remained close to his heart. Jim’s legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren, Jessica Howard, Rebekah Howard, Samuel (Karen) Howard, and Matthew Howard, who will miss their grandfather’s guidance, kindness and love.

Jim’s life was a reflection of the quote by Winston Churchill, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” This sentiment captures the essence of Jim’s character, as he gave generously of himself to everyone around him. His thoughtful nature was evident in his every action, and his selfless approach to life inspired those who had the privilege of knowing him.

A loving husband, a guiding father, a proud grandfather, and a loyal friend, James Wallace Howard will be remembered for his unwavering integrity, his gentle spirit, and his enduring love for his family and country. His story is not just one of personal achievement, but also of the countless lives he touched through his service and his kindness.

Jim’s life will be celebrated on August 3rd, 2024, with a celebration of life ceremony, where his family and friends will gather to honor a life well-lived and a legacy that will continue to inspire. James Wallace Howard’s memory will be cherished, and his impact will be felt for generations to come. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

