OBITUARY: Timothy Dale Craig Sr.

Timothy Dale Craig Sr., 62, of Spring Hill, TN passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2024 at Vanderbilt Hospital, Nashville, TN.

He was born September 25, 1961, in Weston, West Virginia, to Edith King and the late John Dale Craig.

Tim Craig: Electric and Bass Guitarist, Fisherman, Harley Aficionado, Chef but his favorite titles were Son, Brother, Dad, PapPaw,and Friend.

Tim never met a stranger. Whether you knew him or not, his warm smile always made you feel like his best friend. If you were in need, he would help or find a way to help you. He loved cooking for others and, sadly, his famous BBQ sauce recipe will remain a secret. Ever curious and always dreaming of a better life so he could make sure his extended family had all they could ever want, Tim strived to succeed in everything he did in life.

An accomplished electric and bass guitar player, he would amaze you by playing and singing all of his favorite Stevie Ray Vaughn songs (let’s be honest, all were Tim’s favorites). An excellent fisherman who could spend all day out on the lake or deep sea fishing.

After graduating from Berlin (Germany) High School, where he played center on the football team, he would work in the corporate telecommunications world before becoming an entrepreneur. He started Hometown Subs, in Spring Hill, TN, where his family had moved to from Suburban Maryland. He wanted a place that was similar to his childhood hangouts, in College Park, Maryland, where kids and families could gather for a meal together.

He would, eventually, change careers to help in his mother’s accounting business but he missed cooking too much. He graduated from culinary school and was a chef in restaurants around Nashville, TN.

In 2013, Tim received the gift of life: a liver transplant. He was infected with Hepatitis C from receiving a tattoo as a young adult. While changes in his life were necessary, he had a new passion in his life: his granddaughter, Isabella. She was the light of his eye and brought him much joy.

Tim has asked that his parting words be something that is so meaningful to him: That’s how it happened living life by the drop.

Tim was preceded in death by his father.

Those left to cherish Timothy’s memory are his mother, Edith Schlicht; sister, Sandy Craig-Patak (Michael); brother, Steve Craig; his daughter, Ashley Craig; son, Dale Craig, and beloved granddaughter Isabella. He also leaves behind his best friend, his dog, Silo.

On August 3rd, a short Church Service will be held at Ireland Methodist Church followed by a large Celebration of Life at Falls Mills Park, Braxton County, WV. At his request, his ashes will be buried with his Dad at Lewis County Memorial Cemetery, Weston, WV in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude’s and Project Healing Waters.

The care of Timothy Dale Craig Sr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

