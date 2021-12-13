OBITUARY: James “Smut” Smothermon

James (Smut) Frelon Smothermon, age 77, a lifelong resident of Spring Hill, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Mr. Smothermon was a native of Maury County and son of the late Horace and Gladys Rush Smothermon. He was retired from Union Carbide as a fork-lift operator, and was a veteran of the United States Army and National Guard.

James was an outgoing, friendly individual. He loved his town and was often known to help those in need, expecting nothing in return. He spent many of his retirement days mowing yards for others around town while maybe enjoying a home cooked meal in return. James enjoyed spending down time watching wrestling, as well as, western movies and TV shows. He was an individual who thrived off his daily routines of morning coffee with friends, and morning trips to the post office. He always knew who to call for whatever need might arise.

He is survived by three children: Jeffrey (Belinda) Smothermon, John Smothermon and Marcia (Buzz, Jr) Morse; a brother: Wayne Smothermon; four grandchildren: Emily Smothermon, Jeffrey F. Smothermon, Jr, Samantha (Blake) Wheeler and Alexandra Inman; and one great-granddaughter: Hadley Wheeler.

The family will visit with friends Monday, December 13 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial. A Celebration of Life, with Military Honors, will begin at 5:00 PM. Inurnment will be Thursday, December 16 at 3:00 PM in Spring Hill Memorial Park.