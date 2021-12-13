OBITUARY: Jerry Carson Crunk

Jerry Carson Crunk, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away December 8, 2021 after a brief illness.

Jerry was born in Davidson County to the late James Stinson Crunk and Georgia Hardy Crunk. A 1967 Graduate of Franklin High School Rebels. He retired from sales in the Medical Mobility Equipment Field and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Jerry loved golf, boating, hunting, and was an avid Civil War Enthusiast. If you knew Jerry, he was a natural born salesman and he never met a stranger. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Patty Jordan Crunk of Murfreesboro, TN, daughters, Christina (Michael) Smith, Carrie Crunk Carter, of Franklin, TN, Jamie (Rodney) Masengale of Murfreesboro, TN grandchildren, Jessica, Madison, Jackson, Olivia, and Jarod, sister, Lynn Watters, half-sister, Wanda Kay Ferrell, brother, Jimmy (Jean) Crunk.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 7:00PM Wednesday December 15, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor John Shepard officiating. Visitation hours are from 4:00 to 7:00PM prior to the service.

Honorary Pallbearers are the Classmates of 1967 Franklin High School Rebels.

Memorial donations in Jerry’s name may be made to the American Heart Assoc or Monroe Carroll Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

To send flowers to Jerry’s family, please visit our floral store.