OBITUARY: Stephen Walter Iwasko

Stephen Walter Iwasko, age 88, of Franklin, TN passed away on December 10, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen McKernan, and Anthony Joseph Iwasko; sister, Theresa (Tom) Merna.

Survived by wife of 26 years, Lorraine Neiman Iwasko, daughter, Susan (Frank) Martinez, stepdaughters, Christine (James) Katina, Jennifer Bennett, brother, Knute (Pat) Iwasko, sisters, Maryann (Ed) DeMartinis, Helen McCaffrey, grandchildren, Kelsy Martinez, Kyle Martinez, step grandchildren, Jason Bennett, Haylee Katina, Rylie Katina, Levi Katina.

A funeral mass will be conducted at 11:00AM Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with Celebrant Mark Simpson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com