City of Franklin Named 2026 Finalist for All America City

The City of Franklin has been named one of 20 finalists for the 2026 All-America City Award, a national recognition presented by the National Civic League honoring communities that demonstrate exceptional civic engagement, collaboration, innovation, and measurable impact. The All-America City Award, now in its 75th year, is grounded in a belief more important than ever: the future of democracy is local. This year’s finalists span 16 states and range in population from 12,000 to nearly 500,000.

“These finalists remind us that the strength of democracy depends on engaged residents who are invested in shaping the future of the places they call home,” said Doug Linkhart, President of the National Civic League

“This recognition reflects the heart of our community, a place where people show up, work together, and believe in shaping a future built on trust, respect, and shared purpose,” said Mayor Ken Moore.

“Our community continues to demonstrate what it means to engage constructively, listen openly, and work collaboratively,” said Eric Stuckey, City Administrator. “We are grateful for the countless residents, nonprofits, faith leaders, and partners who help strengthen Franklin’s civic health every day.”

If Franklin is selected as a 2026 All-America City, it would mark the second time the city has earned this prestigious national honor, having previously won the award in 2020.

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Franklin’s delegation will travel to Denver, Colorado, June 26–28, where all finalist communities will present their work, share their stories, for the title of 2026 All-America City. For more on the National Civic League and the selection process go to https://www.nationalcivicleague.org/america-city-award/. Contact: Rebecca Trout, Director, All-America City Award, [email protected].

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