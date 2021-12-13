OBITUARY: Dorothy Marie “Dot” Felts Hitt

Dorothy Marie “Dot” Felts Hitt – Age 86 of Nolensville, TN. December 8, 2021 after trying to recover from a bad fall that occurred on September 18, 2021. Dot was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for Bell South Telephone Company for 32 years. She was an active member of the Nolensville First United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Dot loved her family, friends, community and the Lord with all her heart. She was generous and kind to all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her father, Joe Bob Felts; mother, Christine Felts; and sister, June. Survived by husband, Lester “Les” Hitt; son, Ronald “Ronnie” (Hope) Hitt; grandchildren, Abigail and Christopher Hitt; great-grandson, Jonah Peach; sister, Shirley Demonbreun; and brother, Mike Felts.

Her Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.