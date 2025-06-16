OBITUARY: Jacqueline Renee McCall

Jacqueline Renee Gabbard McCall passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on the evening of June 13th, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. A bright light in an often dark world, she had a great gift for seeing the beauty of God’s creation all around her; from the happy smiles of her grandson, Kayce Lloyd Harwell, to the joy of her clients as she made each one feel beautiful, Jackie lived her life lifting up others, and always pointing the way to her best friend, Jesus.

She is pre-deceased by her father, Lloyd Gabbard, and survived by her loving family; her mother, Verna Gabbard, daughter Jessica and son-in-law, Josiah Harwell and their son Kayce, brother, Jeffrey and Lisa Gabbard, nieces and nephew, Devon and Griffin Lee, and Lexie Gabbard.

Born in Lebanon, Ohio, Jackie had a passionate heart full of faith and great love for her precious family, her country and Kentucky Butter Cake made just right. Her drive and talent made her an extraordinary entrepreneur, and brought her to Franklin, Tennessee, where she turned her love of hair styling, and home styling into successful businesses that brought beauty and grace to both people and place.

Jackie was well traveled and loved to explore new places with old friends, and to bring her inimitable love of people as her favorite souvenir. Jackie understood that time is precious and so she never missed an opportunity to mentor, empower or comfort those around her.

Never shy to talk about her faith, she prayed for, and poured into anyone blessed to know her, and it was always a gift to be with her. Jackie cared deeply about those she loves, and her kindness and generosity extended beyond people: her horses and dogs were her treasures, and her unflinching example of devotion, and care is unmatched.

Jackie knew how to live well, how to lead well, and most of all how to love well. She is a true light reflecting the pure love of her Savior, and we were all warmed by her life.