Williamson County Property Transfers May 27, 2025

Michael Carpenter
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from May 27-30, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,775,000Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 88608 Canters CtFranklin37067
$1,200,000Mangrum Pb 71 Pg 1247570 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$395,000Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 721101 Downs Blvd #311Franklin37064
$740,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5 Pb 60 Pg 934153 Miles Johnson PkwySpring Hill37174
$670,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 1457008 Penbrook DrFranklin37069
$1,025,000Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 1076656 Edgemore DrCollege Grove37046
$1,107,000Whitney Park Ph1 Pb 61 Pg 140147 Whitney Park DrNolensville37135
$1,705,000Morgan Farms Sec6 Pb 66 Pg 201874 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$1,695,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 921013 William StFranklin37064
$618,500Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 1111409 Southampton CtFranklin37064
$1,260,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068014 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$815,000Goodman James Prop2808 Puckett LnNolensville37135
$860,000Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84316 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$2,197,644Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326075 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$925,000Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 74000 Singing Creek DrFranklin37064
$1,265,000Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 481318 Galloping Hill WayArrington37014
$1,236,500Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96715 Pearre Springs WayFranklin37064
$2,585,000Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 961216 Montpier DrFranklin37069
$799,900Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 264023 Fremantle CirSpring Hill,37174
$381,600Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 187120 Sutton PlFairview37062
$1,335,463Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 111527 Townsend BlvdFranklin37064
$1,075,000Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140606 Lockwood LnFranklin37064
$857,500Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 249040 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$210,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C052601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-8Franklin37064
$1,562,704Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685068 Fairhaven Pvt CirFranklin37064
$1,220,805Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117121 Bolton StFranklin37064
$600,000Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16056 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$60,0003925 Mobleys Cut RdColumbia38401
$3,280,000Avery Pb 65 Pg 1296469 Penrose DrBrentwood37027
$1,430,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 619086 Keats StFranklin37064
$720,000Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 706000 Keats St 303Franklin37064
$1,465,000Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 1033021 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$879,717Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 177492 Atwater CirFairview37062
$782,054Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143939 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$600,000Princes Jim Pb 74 Pg 232380 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$573,077Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142309 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$473,000Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 26 Pg 462810 Masons CtSpring Hill37174
$645,000Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 371521 Halifax DrSpring Hill37174
$821,000Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255012 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$764,990Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143945 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$699,0002131 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$1,450,000Highland View Ph 2 Pb 14 Pg 56706 Roantree DrBrentwood37027
$749,900Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 1411427 Clairmonte CirFranklin37064
$1,137,317Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784073 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$1,375,000Kings Crossing Pb 48 Pg 1101388 Moonlight TrlBrentwood37027
$792,000Fieldstone Farms Sec N Pb 12 Pg 145824 Shadowlawn CtFranklin37069
$1,085,000Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84395 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$980,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 777412 Flatbush DrCollege Grove37046
$5,000,000Haley Industrial Park Ph 2 Pb 51 Pg 767404 Tennessee Excavating DrNolensville37135
$1,340,000Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 31050 Calico StFranklin37064
$800,000Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467916 Pine StFairview37062
$2,205,000Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 691603 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$245,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C038601 Boyd Mill Ave #h-2Franklin37064
$470,000Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762138 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$950,000Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42314 Gleaves LnNolensville37135
$1,120,0004108 New Hwy 96 WFranklin37064
$475,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241414 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$864,215June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29632 Mayswift DrThompsons Station37179
$775,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 47 Pg 52137 Fowler CirFranklin37064
$984,902Mayberry Crossing Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 201360 Hunter RdFranklin37064
$620,000Prescott Place71 Cromford PlFranklin37069
$1,100,000Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 463243 Bradfield DrNolensville37135
$550,000Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62228 Forest TrlBrentwood37027
$1,476,034Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 739924 Maupin RdNolensville37135
$850,000Moores Landing Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 24207 Schoolpath LnFranklin37064
$1,055,000Williams Grove Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 446338 Williams Grove DrBrentwood37027
$1,699,900Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1105024 Owenruth DrFranklin37069
$899,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec31 Pb 69 Pg 36513 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$1,675,000Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 922001 William StFranklin37064
$1,426,810Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784085 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$320,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 44904 Cashmere DrThompsons Sta37179
$1,290,000Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 1239405 Green Hill CirBrentwood37027
$1,210,000Whetstone Ph 6 Pb 60 Pg 48720 Green Hill BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,135,000Brookfield Sec 7-b Pb 37 Pg 1112209 Brookhaven CtBrentwood37027
$950,000Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52703 Shenandoah DrBrentwood37027
$425,000Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 21007 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$319,990Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817140 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$450,000Lynhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block C405 N Petway StFranklin37064
$1,165,000Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96195 Acadia AveFranklin37064
$472,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 78 Pg 517132 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$472,000Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137102 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$489,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 1141139 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$1,189,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 Pb 64 Pg 70248 Rich CirFranklin37064
$510,000Rucker Pb 1 Pg 711712 W Main StFranklin37064
$609,900Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 161000 Aenon CirSpring Hill37174
$499,000Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 642800 Aston Woods CtThompsons Station37179
$491,500Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 1121049 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$459,900Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C045845 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$965,000Temple Hills Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 40119 St Andrews DrFranklin37069
$1,230,411Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007280 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$725,000Fieldstone Farms Sec N Pb 12 Pg 145709 Shadowlawn CtFranklin37069
$742,690Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1254048 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$919,000Callie Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 181621 Callie Way DrFranklin37064
$1,072,897Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1252000 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37067
$625,000Evergreen Ridge Pb 45 Pg 421801 Bittersweet TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,095,668June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29330 Huron DrThompsons Station37179
$687,410Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1255102 Poplar Farms DrFranklin37064
$3,213,874Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118852 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$1,225,000Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 1145218 Meadow Lake RdBrentwood37027
$2,375,0005600 Leipers Creek RdFranklin37064
$1,825,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 356081 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$466,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851967 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$1,575,000Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 408203 Foxview CtBrentwood37027
$1,180,000Whitehall Farms Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 105104 Jonathan CtFranklin37069
$695,000Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49504 Dale CtFranklin37067
$840,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 977010 Ellendale DrBrentwood37027
$849,0007385 Sugar Camp Hollow RdFairview37062
$1,500,000Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685077 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$495,000Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 103012 Bent Tree RdFranklin37067
$2,905,000Laurelbrooke Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 121472 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37069
$1,025,290June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69487 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$859,335Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377529 Shoal Mill PtFairview37062
$1,009,000Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85208 Asheboro PlFranklin37064
$720,000Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 31 Pg 53228 Bateman AveFranklin37067
$675,0004342 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$960,080Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377307 Dutch River CirFairview37062
$236,0001319 W Main St 208Franklin37064
$1,175,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35372 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$600,600Fieldstone Farms Sec H-1 Pb 20 Pg 1502011 Glastonbury DrFranklin37069
$1,327,170Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143629 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,658,942Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 693007 Congress DrFranklin37064
$630,000Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 68062 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,170,000Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136310 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$1,549,000Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19117 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$445,000Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 60212 Audrey DrSpring Hill37174
$1,025,000Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 997755 Thayer RdNolensville37135
$466,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851959 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$4,700,000Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 478499 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$475,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 1141145 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$1,200,000Buck Pb 71 Pg 255184 Old Harding RdFranklin37064
$1,159,735Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1068017 Atlee CtCollege Grove37046
$693,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 564007 Ryecroft LnFranklin37064
$1,251,356Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067952 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$1,169,000Vineyard Valley Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1457045 Vineyard Valley DrCollege Grove37046

