Williamson County Property Transfers May 27, 2025

See where houses and property sold from May 27-30, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,775,000
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 88
|608 Canters Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000
|Mangrum Pb 71 Pg 124
|7570 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$395,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 72
|1101 Downs Blvd #311
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5 Pb 60 Pg 93
|4153 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$670,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145
|7008 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,025,000
|Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107
|6656 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,107,000
|Whitney Park Ph1 Pb 61 Pg 140
|147 Whitney Park Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,705,000
|Morgan Farms Sec6 Pb 66 Pg 20
|1874 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,695,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|1013 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$618,500
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111
|1409 Southampton Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,260,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8014 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$815,000
|Goodman James Prop
|2808 Puckett Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$860,000
|Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84
|316 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,197,644
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6075 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$925,000
|Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7
|4000 Singing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,265,000
|Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48
|1318 Galloping Hill Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,236,500
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|715 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,585,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96
|1216 Montpier Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$799,900
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|4023 Fremantle Cir
|Spring Hill,
|37174
|$381,600
|Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18
|7120 Sutton Pl
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,335,463
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|1527 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140
|606 Lockwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$857,500
|Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24
|9040 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$210,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C052
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-8
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,562,704
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5068 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,220,805
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7121 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6056 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$60,000
|3925 Mobleys Cut Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$3,280,000
|Avery Pb 65 Pg 129
|6469 Penrose Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,430,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61
|9086 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 70
|6000 Keats St 303
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,465,000
|Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103
|3021 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$879,717
|Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17
|7492 Atwater Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$782,054
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|939 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Princes Jim Pb 74 Pg 23
|2380 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$573,077
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|309 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$473,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 26 Pg 46
|2810 Masons Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$645,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 37
|1521 Halifax Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$821,000
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5012 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$764,990
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|945 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,000
|2131 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000
|Highland View Ph 2 Pb 14 Pg 56
|706 Roantree Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$749,900
|Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 141
|1427 Clairmonte Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,137,317
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4073 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,375,000
|Kings Crossing Pb 48 Pg 110
|1388 Moonlight Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$792,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec N Pb 12 Pg 145
|824 Shadowlawn Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,085,000
|Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84
|395 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$980,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77
|7412 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$5,000,000
|Haley Industrial Park Ph 2 Pb 51 Pg 76
|7404 Tennessee Excavating Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,340,000
|Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3
|1050 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7916 Pine St
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,205,000
|Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69
|1603 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$245,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C038
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #h-2
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2138 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$950,000
|Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42
|314 Gleaves Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,120,000
|4108 New Hwy 96 W
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1414 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$864,215
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|632 Mayswift Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$775,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 47 Pg 52
|137 Fowler Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$984,902
|Mayberry Crossing Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 20
|1360 Hunter Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000
|Prescott Place
|71 Cromford Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,100,000
|Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 46
|3243 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$550,000
|Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62
|228 Forest Trl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,476,034
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|9924 Maupin Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$850,000
|Moores Landing Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 24
|207 Schoolpath Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,055,000
|Williams Grove Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 44
|6338 Williams Grove Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,699,900
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|5024 Owenruth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$899,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec31 Pb 69 Pg 36
|513 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,675,000
|Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92
|2001 William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,426,810
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4085 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$320,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 44
|904 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Sta
|37179
|$1,290,000
|Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123
|9405 Green Hill Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,210,000
|Whetstone Ph 6 Pb 60 Pg 48
|720 Green Hill Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,135,000
|Brookfield Sec 7-b Pb 37 Pg 111
|2209 Brookhaven Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000
|Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52
|703 Shenandoah Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$425,000
|Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2
|1007 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$319,990
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7140 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$450,000
|Lynhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block C
|405 N Petway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,165,000
|Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96
|195 Acadia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$472,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 78 Pg 51
|7132 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$472,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7102 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$489,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114
|1139 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,189,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 Pb 64 Pg 70
|248 Rich Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000
|Rucker Pb 1 Pg 71
|1712 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$609,900
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16
|1000 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$499,000
|Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 64
|2800 Aston Woods Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$491,500
|Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112
|1049 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$459,900
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C045
|845 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$965,000
|Temple Hills Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 40
|119 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,230,411
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7280 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$725,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec N Pb 12 Pg 145
|709 Shadowlawn Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$742,690
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|4048 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$919,000
|Callie Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 18
|1621 Callie Way Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,072,897
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|2000 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$625,000
|Evergreen Ridge Pb 45 Pg 42
|1801 Bittersweet Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,095,668
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|330 Huron Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$687,410
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|5102 Poplar Farms Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,213,874
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8852 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,225,000
|Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114
|5218 Meadow Lake Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,375,000
|5600 Leipers Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,825,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|6081 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$466,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1967 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,575,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|8203 Foxview Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,180,000
|Whitehall Farms Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 105
|104 Jonathan Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$695,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49
|504 Dale Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$840,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97
|7010 Ellendale Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$849,000
|7385 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,500,000
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5077 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$495,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10
|3012 Bent Tree Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,905,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 12
|1472 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,025,290
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|487 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$859,335
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7529 Shoal Mill Pt
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,009,000
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85
|208 Asheboro Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 31 Pg 53
|228 Bateman Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$675,000
|4342 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$960,080
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7307 Dutch River Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$236,000
|1319 W Main St 208
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,175,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35
|372 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,600
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-1 Pb 20 Pg 150
|2011 Glastonbury Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,327,170
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|629 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,658,942
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69
|3007 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$630,000
|Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 6
|8062 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,170,000
|Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136
|310 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,549,000
|Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19
|117 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$445,000
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 60
|212 Audrey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,025,000
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99
|7755 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$466,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1959 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,700,000
|Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47
|8499 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$475,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114
|1145 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,200,000
|Buck Pb 71 Pg 25
|5184 Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,159,735
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|8017 Atlee Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$693,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 56
|4007 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,251,356
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7952 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,169,000
|Vineyard Valley Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 145
|7045 Vineyard Valley Dr
|College Grove
|37046
Please join our FREE Newsletter