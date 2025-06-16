Williamson County Property Transfers May 27, 2025

See where houses and property sold from May 27-30, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Sales Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,775,000 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 23 Pg 88 608 Canters Ct Franklin 37067 $1,200,000 Mangrum Pb 71 Pg 124 7570 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $395,000 Hardison Hills Sec 6 Pb 45 Pg 72 1101 Downs Blvd #311 Franklin 37064 $740,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph5 Pb 60 Pg 93 4153 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill 37174 $670,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Y Pb 21 Pg 145 7008 Penbrook Dr Franklin 37069 $1,025,000 Falls Grove Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 107 6656 Edgemore Dr College Grove 37046 $1,107,000 Whitney Park Ph1 Pb 61 Pg 140 147 Whitney Park Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,705,000 Morgan Farms Sec6 Pb 66 Pg 20 1874 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,695,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 1013 William St Franklin 37064 $618,500 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111 1409 Southampton Ct Franklin 37064 $1,260,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8014 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $815,000 Goodman James Prop 2808 Puckett Ln Nolensville 37135 $860,000 Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84 316 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $2,197,644 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6075 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $925,000 Waters Edge Sec7 Pb 80 Pg 7 4000 Singing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $1,265,000 Pine Creek Sec2 Pb 81 Pg 48 1318 Galloping Hill Way Arrington 37014 $1,236,500 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 715 Pearre Springs Way Franklin 37064 $2,585,000 Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 4 Pg 96 1216 Montpier Dr Franklin 37069 $799,900 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26 4023 Fremantle Cir Spring Hill, 37174 $381,600 Dogwood Hills Pb 6 Pg 18 7120 Sutton Pl Fairview 37062 $1,335,463 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 1527 Townsend Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,075,000 Lockwood Glen Sec 5 Pb 62 Pg 140 606 Lockwood Ln Franklin 37064 $857,500 Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24 9040 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $210,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C052 601 Boyd Mill Ave #j-8 Franklin 37064 $1,562,704 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5068 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Franklin 37064 $1,220,805 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7121 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $600,000 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6056 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $60,000 3925 Mobleys Cut Rd Columbia 38401 $3,280,000 Avery Pb 65 Pg 129 6469 Penrose Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,430,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61 9086 Keats St Franklin 37064 $720,000 Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 70 6000 Keats St 303 Franklin 37064 $1,465,000 Westhaven Sec 44 Pb 67 Pg 103 3021 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $879,717 Goodwin Farms Pb 82 Pg 17 7492 Atwater Cir Fairview 37062 $782,054 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 939 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $600,000 Princes Jim Pb 74 Pg 23 2380 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $573,077 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 309 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $473,000 Pipkin Hills Ph 1-a Pb 26 Pg 46 2810 Masons Ct Spring Hill 37174 $645,000 Wyngate Est Ph 5 Pb 21 Pg 37 1521 Halifax Dr Spring Hill 37174 $821,000 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5012 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $764,990 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 945 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $699,000 2131 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $1,450,000 Highland View Ph 2 Pb 14 Pg 56 706 Roantree Dr Brentwood 37027 $749,900 Clairmonte Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 141 1427 Clairmonte Cir Franklin 37064 $1,137,317 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4073 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,375,000 Kings Crossing Pb 48 Pg 110 1388 Moonlight Trl Brentwood 37027 $792,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec N Pb 12 Pg 145 824 Shadowlawn Ct Franklin 37069 $1,085,000 Avalon Sec 7 Pb 47 Pg 84 395 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $980,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 77 7412 Flatbush Dr College Grove 37046 $5,000,000 Haley Industrial Park Ph 2 Pb 51 Pg 76 7404 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,340,000 Westhaven Sec53 Pb 73 Pg 3 1050 Calico St Franklin 37064 $800,000 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7916 Pine St Fairview 37062 $2,205,000 Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69 1603 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $245,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C038 601 Boyd Mill Ave #h-2 Franklin 37064 $470,000 Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76 2138 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $950,000 Nolen Mill Ph1 Pb 68 Pg 42 314 Gleaves Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,120,000 4108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin 37064 $475,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1414 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $864,215 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 632 Mayswift Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $775,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Pb 47 Pg 52 137 Fowler Cir Franklin 37064 $984,902 Mayberry Crossing Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 20 1360 Hunter Rd Franklin 37064 $620,000 Prescott Place 71 Cromford Pl Franklin 37069 $1,100,000 Summerlyn Sec6 Pb 69 Pg 46 3243 Bradfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $550,000 Concord Forest Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 62 228 Forest Trl Brentwood 37027 $1,476,034 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 9924 Maupin Rd Nolensville 37135 $850,000 Moores Landing Sec 1 Pb 38 Pg 24 207 Schoolpath Ln Franklin 37064 $1,055,000 Williams Grove Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 44 6338 Williams Grove Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,699,900 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 5024 Owenruth Dr Franklin 37069 $899,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec31 Pb 69 Pg 36 513 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,675,000 Westhaven Sec61 Pb 79 Pg 92 2001 William St Franklin 37064 $1,426,810 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4085 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $320,000 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 4 Pb 41 Pg 44 904 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Sta 37179 $1,290,000 Liberty Downs Pb 16 Pg 123 9405 Green Hill Cir Brentwood 37027 $1,210,000 Whetstone Ph 6 Pb 60 Pg 48 720 Green Hill Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,135,000 Brookfield Sec 7-b Pb 37 Pg 111 2209 Brookhaven Ct Brentwood 37027 $950,000 Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52 703 Shenandoah Dr Brentwood 37027 $425,000 Wakefield Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 2 1007 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $319,990 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7140 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $450,000 Lynhurst Pb 1 Pg 123 Block C 405 N Petway St Franklin 37064 $1,165,000 Westhaven Sec 13 Pb 44 Pg 96 195 Acadia Ave Franklin 37064 $472,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 78 Pg 51 7132 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $472,000 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7102 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $489,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114 1139 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $1,189,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19 Pb 64 Pg 70 248 Rich Cir Franklin 37064 $510,000 Rucker Pb 1 Pg 71 1712 W Main St Franklin 37064 $609,900 Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16 1000 Aenon Cir Spring Hill 37174 $499,000 Aston Woods Sec 1 Pb 29 Pg 64 2800 Aston Woods Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $491,500 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112 1049 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $459,900 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C045 845 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $965,000 Temple Hills Sec 7 Pb 9 Pg 40 119 St Andrews Dr Franklin 37069 $1,230,411 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7280 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062 $725,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec N Pb 12 Pg 145 709 Shadowlawn Ct Franklin 37069 $742,690 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 4048 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $919,000 Callie Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 18 1621 Callie Way Dr Franklin 37064 $1,072,897 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 2000 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37067 $625,000 Evergreen Ridge Pb 45 Pg 42 1801 Bittersweet Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,095,668 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 330 Huron Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $687,410 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 5102 Poplar Farms Dr Franklin 37064 $3,213,874 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8852 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $1,225,000 Meadow Lake Sec 3 Pb 2 Pg 114 5218 Meadow Lake Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,375,000 5600 Leipers Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,825,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 6081 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $466,400 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1967 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,575,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 8203 Foxview Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,180,000 Whitehall Farms Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 105 104 Jonathan Ct Franklin 37069 $695,000 Liberty Hills Sec 3 Pb 15 Pg 49 504 Dale Ct Franklin 37067 $840,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 97 7010 Ellendale Dr Brentwood 37027 $849,000 7385 Sugar Camp Hollow Rd Fairview 37062 $1,500,000 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5077 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $495,000 Falcon Creek Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 10 3012 Bent Tree Rd Franklin 37067 $2,905,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 7 Pb 32 Pg 12 1472 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37069 $1,025,290 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 487 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $859,335 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7529 Shoal Mill Pt Fairview 37062 $1,009,000 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 85 208 Asheboro Pl Franklin 37064 $720,000 Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 31 Pg 53 228 Bateman Ave Franklin 37067 $675,000 4342 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $960,080 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7307 Dutch River Cir Fairview 37062 $236,000 1319 W Main St 208 Franklin 37064 $1,175,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35 372 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $600,600 Fieldstone Farms Sec H-1 Pb 20 Pg 150 2011 Glastonbury Dr Franklin 37069 $1,327,170 Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143 629 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,658,942 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 84 Pg 69 3007 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $630,000 Morningside Sec 4-a Pb 30 Pg 6 8062 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,170,000 Westhaven Sec 2 Pb 37 Pg 136 310 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $1,549,000 Westhaven Sec 24 Pb 50 Pg 19 117 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $445,000 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 60 212 Audrey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,025,000 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 Pb 71 Pg 99 7755 Thayer Rd Nolensville 37135 $466,400 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1959 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $4,700,000 Grove Sec 6 Ph 4 Pb 63 Pg 47 8499 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $475,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114 1145 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $1,200,000 Buck Pb 71 Pg 25 5184 Old Harding Rd Franklin 37064 $1,159,735 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 8017 Atlee Ct College Grove 37046 $693,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25 Pb 62 Pg 56 4007 Ryecroft Ln Franklin 37064 $1,251,356 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7952 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,169,000 Vineyard Valley Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 145 7045 Vineyard Valley Dr College Grove 37046

