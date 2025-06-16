Sip & Paint at the Watercolor Workshop at Arrington Vineyards

Jen Haley
Photo from Arrington Vineyards Facebook

The Watercolor Workshop will take place on Saturday, June 28th, 2025 from 12 – 2 pm at Arrington Vineyards (6211 Patton Rd, Arrington, TN).

Enjoy a relaxing watercolor workshop with Nashville-based artist Whitney Robinson of Whitney’s Art Studio. Known for her delicate floral and landscape watercolor paintings, Whitney will guide guests through a two-hour, hands-on class perfect for all skill levels – from beginners to seasoned artists.

All watercolor supplies are provided, so just bring your creativity and enjoy a memorable day of painting, wine and connection. Wine will be available to purchase and this experience will take place on the Club House lawn.

This is a Wine Club members-only event. Log in to the website to purchase your tickets. Not a member? Join today!

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Watercolor Workshop visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

