OBITUARY: Helen Lauradene ‘Hattie’ Sykes Shinnick

Helen Lauradene “Hattie” Sykes Shinnick, our dear wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, went to be with Jesus on November 3, 2024. She is remembered by her family as a hard-working, servant-hearted person who deeply loved her family and friends.

Hattie was born August 29, 1928 in Cumberland City, Tennessee to the late Alton and Robbie Sykes. She was affectionately referred to as “Sister” by her three late brothers Alton (Jeanette) Sykes Jr., Jarret (Marleen) Sykes, and Shelby (Helen)Sykes.

Hattie is survived by her high school sweetheart, Kendrick Shinnick. They recently celebrated 78 years of marriage. Ken served in the Navy from 1952-1956 and one of Hattie’s favorite memories was flying on a Navy plane to join Ken in Honolulu.

She is also survived by her son, Michael (Paula) Shinnick and daughter, Susan (Wade) Stapleton, both of Franklin, TN.

Hattie and Ken settled in Crieve Hall in the late 1950’s, where they attended Crievewood Methodist Church. Hattie and her dearest friend, Sue Adams, loved spending time together shopping and spending every Christmas Eve celebrating with family. Hattie and Ken enjoyed traveling the world, especially cruising with her dear brother Shelby, and sister-in- law Helen.

One of Ken and Hattie’s proudest accomplishments was sending their children to college at nearby Lipscomb University. Hattie later became a member of the Crieve Hall Church of Christ where she treasured gospel preaching and acapella singing.

Hattie was so appreciative to have a loving daughter-in-law in Paula and son-in-law Wade. They served her so well throughout life, but especially in her latter days.

The Shinnicks moved to Franklin in 2000 where they resided in Morningside and were very active in their community. Hattie’s mom, Robbie, was a teacher in a one room schoolhouse. She was known for serving the poor in rural Stewart County and Ken and Hattie followed her example by faithfully volunteering at Graceworks until 2020, where they stocked the food pantry and distributed food to the needy in Franklin.

Hattie enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren Ellen Flannery (Jeff), Will Shinnick, (Caity), Meg Farmer (Chandler) and Sara Matthews (Will) and was oh so proud of her 13 great-grandchildren. They have such fond memories of meals around her table, especially the Rice Krispie treats, ice-cream sandwiches, whop-its, and made from scratch biscuits and rolls.

Hattie leaves an amazing legacy of loving and serving her family and friends and she truly taught us how to show up and love others well. She exemplified the sacrificial love of Jesus. Words cannot express our gratitude to God for the blessing he has extended to us having known and experienced the sacrificial love of Hattie Shinnick.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Chaplain Keith Crow officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation with the family 1 hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Graceworks Ministries, 104 Southeast Parkway, Suite 100. Franklin, TN 37064

