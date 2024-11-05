Sounds Announce Game Times for 2025 Season

NASHVILLE – In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, The Nashville Sounds have announced all game times for the 150-game 2025 season. The 47th season of Sounds baseball begins on Friday, March 28 when the Sounds host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, affiliate of the Miami Marlins, at 6:35 p.m.

The home game times remain the same as the previous season, with all Tuesday – Saturday contests beginning at 6:35 p.m. The first seven Sunday home dates through June 22 begin at 2:05 p.m. The rest of the Sunday games at First Horizon Park start at 6:05 p.m.

All 75 road dates have been unveiled. Nashville plays seven weekday matinee games – April 2 at Gwinnett (10:05 a.m.), May 14 (12:05 p.m.) and May 15 (11:05 a.m.) at Memphis, June 12 at Norfolk (11:05 a.m.), June 25 at Jacksonville (11:05 a.m.), September 4 at Norfolk (11:05 a.m.) and September 17 at Louisville (11:05 a.m.). The full 2025 schedule with all game times can be found HERE.

Individual single-game tickets will go on sale in early 2025. A full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].

