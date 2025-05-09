OBITUARY: Thomas Edward “Ed” McDonnell

Thomas Edward “Ed” McDonnell, 77, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 5, 2025. Ed was born on October 29, 1947, in Fort Benning, Georgia, to Alma Gunn McDonnell and Colonel Patrick James McDonnell.

He served his country with distinction as a Specialist in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he was assigned to the Army Security Agency (ASA). During his service, Ed was exposed to Agent Orange, which led to lifelong health complications that ultimately contributed to his passing. Despite these challenges, Ed remained proud of his service and was recognized with the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and was cited as an Expert Rifleman.

Following his honorable discharge, Ed built a career as an engineer in Augusta, Georgia, where he raised his family. He was a member of Abilene Baptist Church in Martinez, Georgia, and found great joy in fishing and spending time outdoors.

Ed is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Barber (Michael) and Jennifer McDonnell; and his grandchildren, Luke Barber, Anna Barber, and Rivers Gunter. He is also survived by his former wife and the mother of his daughters, Marilyn McDonnell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lieutenant Colonel Patrick James McDonnell Jr.

A service for family and close friends will be held on Monday, May 12, at 2:00 pm at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, where Ed will be laid to rest with military honors.