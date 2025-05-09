OBITUARY: Stephen Trent Conrad

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stephen Trent Conrad on April 29, 2025, at the age of fifty-three. A native of North Carolina, Trent was born in Monroe, spent his childhood in Durham, and graduated from Broughton High School in Raleigh. He attended the University of North Texas in Denton, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.

An experienced business owner skilled in negotiation, budgeting, operations management and sales, Trent began his career in the automotive industry as a carwash attendant and quickly honed his business acumen, rising through the ranks at dealerships in Dallas, Houston, and Greensboro. He later served as a regional director for Sonic Automotive before becoming president of an automotive fleet management and dealer service company, as well as a real estate service and investment business. An avid music lover, he also owned live music venues in urban and rural parts of Texas.

Trent loved being outdoors, finding peace on the golf course with close friends, his brother, and his son and taking a walk on the beach with loved ones or experiencing the quiet transition to evening while fishing. He also enjoyed coaching his kids on their sports teams, volunteering as a referee for The Special Olympics, and serving as a sponsor for Team Chad. Trent was a member of Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin, TN.

Trent is survived by his son, Whitley; his daughter, Aislyn; their mother, Amber Conrad; his mother, Sherry (Bill) Wall; his father, Steve (Brenda) Conrad; his siblings, Chan (Christine) Conrad, Stefanie (Reed Patterson) Conrad, Elisa (Brice) Ackerman, and Caroline (Neal) Martelo; his nephews and nieces, Aidan, Liam, Kagan, Gene, Will, and Abigail; many fun-loving cousins, aunts, and uncles; and his beloved Catahoula Leopard dog, Blue.

A celebration of life will be held at 4PM Thursday, May 15, 2025 at Rolling Hills Community Church with visitation before and after the service. Rather than flowers, the family welcomes memorial contributions to Rolling Hills Community Church, 1810 Columbia Ave., Ste. 100, Franklin, TN 37064.

