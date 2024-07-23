OBITUARY: Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Parks Gillett

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Parks Gillett passed away peacefully on July 22, 2024 surrounded by her three girls.

She is survived by her devoted daughters Elizabeth (Kent) Sweatt, Jennifer Gillett and Emily ((Danny) Rosen and her grandchildren Jackson (Madeline) Sweatt, Caroline Sweatt and Grey Rosen.

Betty was born in Memphis, TN to the late Jack & Beth Parks. She grew up in Obion, TN and enjoyed her close-knit relationships with family & friends.

After high school, she attended David Lipscomb College where she forged lifelong friendships. After graduating she taught in Metro Nashville and David Lipscomb Elementary. In Nashville, she met the love of her life of 59 years, William Allen Gillett. They moved home to Union City where they proudly raised their three daughters in the Sherwood neighborhood. Betty taught kindergarten for 25 years and loved working with the children and teachers at Miles Kindergarten.

She was a pillar in her community with her infectious smile, volunteer spirit and actively supported all of the Union City school events. She taught Sunday School at Exchange Street Church of Christ for many years. She shaped the lives of countless children in her community.

After retirement, Betty & Bill delighted in meeting new friends in Naples, FL before relocating back to Nashville to reconnect with friends at Otter Creek Church of Christ.

Betty was lovingly devoted to her family. She was known as Bebe to her three grandchildren, whom she adored. She represented wise council to her nieces, nephews and cousins.

Betty was a selfless servant who took time for others. She provided countless meals and always had a word of encouragement. Her love language was a handwritten note or a homemade chocolate chip cookie which have been enjoyed by many.

A visitation will be held in Nashville on July 31, 2024 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Otter Creek Church of Christ in Brentwood TN.

A visitation will be held in Union City, TN on August 3, 2024 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at White Ransom Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Obion County Library at 1221 E Reelfoot Ave. Union City, TN 38261 or the ministry of your choice.

