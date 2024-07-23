7 Non-School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend 2024

Popular tax-free weekend items usually include school supplies, clothing, and laptops, but here are seven things that you may not have considered buying during the tax-free weekend, but definitely should.

7 Non-School Items to Buy During Tax-Free Weekend

Baby items – Included on the tax-free list are diapers, clothing, and bathing suits.

Halloween costumes – The hardest part about buying a Halloween costume in July is getting your child to commit to a character, but if you can get them to commit, buy your costume now and save money.

Office Supplies – While you may be focused on gathering your child’s school supplies, don’t forget to stock up on any of your office needs, like pens, paper, markers, poster board, etc…

Clothing – Not just back-to-school clothing, but all clothing under $100 is included in the tax-free weekend. If you are looking for that item for your fall wardrobe or a piece to complete your work wardrobe, winter coats, or gloves, this is the time to purchase it. You can even purchase a wedding gown tax-free as long as it is under $100. And if you want to amp up your workout or add to your athleisure wear, workout clothing is also included.

Shoes—Any shoe under $100 qualifies for tax-free status this weekend. Boots, including winter boots, hiking boots, cowboy boots, and rain boots, are also included in the tax-free weekend event.

Art Supplies – If you have younger children at home and want to restock your art supplies, now is the time. Especially as we start school at home, you may need more supplies than normal.

Technology—Anyone, not just students, can purchase a laptop, desktop, or tablet during the tax-free weekend. Your purchase must be less than $1,500 and for personal use. Items not included are flash drives, individually purchased software, printer supplies, video game consoles, electronic readers, and cell phones.

