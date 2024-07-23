Titans 2024 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Inside Linebackers

Here is the 2024 Tennessee Titans training camp preview for inside linebackers.

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: INSIDE LINEBACKERS

In camp (9): Jack Gibbens, Kenneth Murray Jr., Luke Gifford, Chance Campbell, Otis Reese IV, JoJo Domann, Cedric Gray, Garret Wallow, James Williams.

Offseason developments: The Titans signed Murray, formerly of the Chargers, early in free agency after previously tendering Gibbens as an exclusive rights free agent. In the NFL Draft, the Titans selected Gray, who played at North Carolina, in the third round, and then picked Williams, who played at Miami (Fla.), in the seventh round. LB Joe Jones has not been re-signed, and he remains a free agent. A familiar face returned to the coaching staff, as former Oilers linebacker and Titans assistant coach Frank Bush re-joined the franchise, on the coaching staff of Brian Callahan. The Titans said goodbye to linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, however, as he signed with the Texans after playing one season in Tennessee.

In the spotlight: Murray. A former first-round pick (23rd overall) of the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft, Murray arrived in Tennessee after playing his past four seasons in Los Angeles. In 59 career games, with 53 starts, Murray has tallied 321 tackles, five sacks, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble over the past four seasons. In 2023, Murray started 15 games and he totaled 107 tackles, three sacks and four passes defensed, along with an interception, as a three-down linebacker. Since joining the Titans, Murray has taken mostly mental reps while getting his body 100 percent. He’ll get to show what he’s made of on a new team when camp begins.

Battle to watch: Gibbens vs Gray. An underdog since initially joining the team as an undrafted free agent back in 2022, Gibbens will try and hold onto the starting job alongside Murray with new, hungry competition. Gray is a savvy rookie with smarts and skills, and his future is undoubtedly bright. But can he topple Gibbens in the competition in his first few months on the job? Gibbens is a tough competitor who won’t go down without a fight, so don’t be surprised if he’s a tough guy to beat out. No matter what, Gray figures to have a role early.

Keep an eye on: Williams. A converted safety, Williams impressed during offseason workouts while competing at linebacker. He made plays on the football, and he looked pretty comfortable doing it. While Williams will be hard pressed to find a role in the defense early, he has a chance to turn into a contributor on special teams, which would assist in his effort to make the 53-man roster. Meanwhile, returners like Campbell and Reese et al will be looking to do the same.

