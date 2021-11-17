OBITUARY: Elizabeth Ann (Kollack) Steinbach

Elizabeth Ann Steinbach, age 83 of Franklin, TN passed away November 2, 2021.

Elizabeth was an only child who moved to Brentwood in 2009 to be with her daughter, son in law and grandchildren. She gave her whole life to watching her grandchildren grow up. She never missed any events of them. She loved to read and watch all sports in her past time. She was a great mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed, but we know she is with our Lord watching over all of us. We love you!

She is preceded in death by her mother, Cecelia Kollack. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Son) Le of Brentwood, TN; sons, Scott (Darlene) Steinbach of Atlanta, GA and Peter (Sharon) Steinbach of Maryville, TN; grandchildren, Andre Le, Marcus Le, William Le, Katrina Le, Brennan Steinbach and Grayson Steinbach.

A funeral mass will be held 11:00AM Saturday, November 20, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the mass at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

