OBITUARY: Daly Thompson, Jr.

“For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21, NIV)

Daly Thompson, Jr. entered eternal life on November 13, 2021, in Nashville, TN. He was 90 years old. He is survived by his daughter, Ruth Thompson Bernabe (Jose’) of Memphis; and a son, Daly Thompson, III of Scottsdale, AZ; three granddaughters, Olivia Jane Bernabe, Jennifer Rose Thompson and Jane Scott Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sarah Evelyn Thompson Finch.

Daly was the son of the late Daly Thompson, Sr., and Ouida Blankenship Thompson. Mr. Thompson, Sr. was Principal of Franklin High School for twenty-seven years and taught at BGA after his retirement from Franklin High School. Mrs. Thompson was a singer, dancer and taught voice and dance in Williamson County. She was a featured soloist with Franklin Methodist Church where Mr. Thompson, Sr. was Board Chair for twenty-five years.

He was the grandson of the late Mr. & Mrs. Gideon Thompson of Randolph County, Arkansas and the late Mr. & Mrs. Frank Blankenship of Pocahontas, AR.

Daly attended Franklin Elementary School and graduated from Franklin High School in the spring of 1949 as Valedictorian of his graduating class. While there he was elected Mr. Franklin High School, served as co-captain of the football team, and lettered in three sports including football, baseball, and basketball.

Daly joined Franklin Methodist Church at age 9 and committed himself to the ministry at age 12 after attending a revival at Franklin Methodist Church preached by Dr. Joseph Vivian. He received a letter and license commissioning him to preach in the Tennessee Conference at age 16. Daly preached his first sermon at a Sunday evening worship service at Franklin Methodist Church at age 16 and was invited to by Pastor Henry Mobley to preach his second sermon at Franklin Presbyterian Church on a Sunday morning.

Daly attended Vanderbilt University where he majored in history and political science and served in the US Navy Reserve. He was a member of Kappa Alpha, played on the college baseball team and ran track. He graduated in 1959 with a BA Degree in History, Political Science. After finishing his commitment to the US Navy, he attended Vanderbilt School of Religion where he received his Master of Divinity Degree.

Daly was appointed to Clifton and Neptune Methodist Churches in Cheatham County in 1952. He then served the Kingston Springs Charge in Cheatham County and preached at four churches every Sunday – Kingston Springs, Pegram, Lone Oak, and Craggy Hope Methodist Churches. While there he became known as the “revival” preacher. Prior to transferring to the Memphis Conference in 1959 he also preached at Ebenezer and Plant Methodist Churches in middle Tennessee.

In 1957 he was appointed to Mullins Methodist Church under Rev. Jimmy Elder. The church grew to over 1500 members and set a church record for growth, focus on missions, and had the largest youth program in the Memphis Conference. He was then appointed to start a new church which became Wesleyan Hills Methodist Church where he served for eleven years between 1959 and 1970. Wesleyan Hills was recognized for having the highest per capita giving in the conference. In 1970 he was appointed to St. John’s United Methodist Church where he served until 1976. St. John’s established over thirty mission programs during his ministry there.

In 1973 he established the Center for Personal Growth in Memphis, TN with Rev. Brooks Ramsey. Together they served over two thousand individuals during the late 70’s.

In 1981 Daly returned to Nashville, TN to continue his counseling practice at West End United Methodist Church and co-founded the “One with Another” singles group at the church.

He was appointed to the historic Johnson’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Brentwood, TN in September 1986 for a nine-month appointment from which he retired 30 years later on Father’s Day, 2016. His first new member was Carolyn M. Boston Primm who he fell in love with, and they have been life partners for over 35 years during which they enjoyed traveling frequently after they retired. Carolyn lovingly cared for Daly following open heart surgery in 2015 and a stroke in April 2020 until the time of his death.

Graveside services will be private. Please hold March 12, 2022 on your calendar for a Musical Celebration of Daly’s Life and Ministry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Belmont United Methodist Church, Nashville, TN , Franklin First United Methodist Church, Franklin, TN, Second Harvest Food Bank, Nashville, TN, ALIVE Hospice, Nashville, TN or the charity of your choice.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daly Thompson, Jr., please visit our floral store.