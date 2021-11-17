Spring Hill Chamber October Ribbon Cuttings and Open Houses

Here are the October ribbon cuttings and open houses from the Spring Hill Chamber.
1. Vintage 615
Vintage 615 celebrated its grand reopening and 5-year anniversary on October 1, 2021.
Vintage 615
5075 Main St
Spring Hill, TN 37174
Facebook
2. Fully Leaded Coffee Co.
Fully Leaded Coffee Co. celebrated its ribbon cutting on October 7, 2021.
Fully Leaded Coffee Co.
4886 Port Royal Rd #270
Spring Hill, TN 37174
Facebook
3. Spring Hill Chamber
The Spring Hill Chamber celebrated its open house and recent move on October 13, 2021.
Spring Hill Chamber
5000 Northfield Ln, Door 600
Spring Hill, TN 37174
Facebook
4. Tennessee Flight School
The Tennessee Flight School celebrated its ribbon cutting on October 21, 2021.
5. Tennessee Children’s Home
The Tennessee Children’s Home celebrated its ribbon cutting on October 22, 2021.
Tennessee Children’s Home
2225 Doctor Robertson Rd
Spring Hill, TN 37174
Facebook
6. Marvel Cosmetic MedSpa and Surgery
Marvel Cosmetic MedSpa and Surgery celebrated its open house and 2-year celebration on October 28, 2021.
Marvel Cosmetic MedSpa and Surgery
4847 Maint Street
Spring Hill, TN 37174
Facebook