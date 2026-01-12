OBITUARY: Dwinna Williams Howard Walker

Dwinna Williams Howard Walker, 84, of Brentwood, TN, lost her battle with cancer the morning of December 6, 2026, at Alive Hospice House in Nashville, TN.

Born to Phillips Houston Howard and Zada Eliza Williams Howard on the 8th of September, 1941, at Harris Hospital in Lawrenceburg, TN, Dwinna was the only one of their many children to be born in a hospital. She was the youngest, and born 10yrs after her next closest sibling.

She was raised in both Rogersville, Alabama and Detroit Michigan, Graduated from Michigan Christian College and received her BA in English from David Lipscomb University, where she met her husband James David Walker, and they were married in 1964.

They were living in Columbus, OH in 1970 when Dwinna gave birth to their son, James Arthur, and had moved to Nashville when their daughter Amy Elizabeth was born. They then settled down in rural Brentwood, TN.

Dwinna wore many hats as an English and History teacher, Cub Scout Den Mother, swim team cheerleader, avid tennis player, gifted singer and pianist, active garden club member, volunteer for the Brentwood Public Library, expert horse trailer navigator, blue ribbon horse show mom, cat rescuer, international traveler, and best friend to the many family dogs.

She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother, who valued her faith and church family with passion. Dwinna and her husband Jim were instrumental in bringing Owen’s Chapel Church of Christ of Brentwood back to life. Her time there meant so much to her.

Dwinna is survived by her husband, James David Walker, son, James Arthur Walker and his wife Bridget Walker, daughter, Amy Elizabeth Walker, older brother Reynolds Joyce Howard and his wife Katherine King Howard, and countless nieces nephews and cousins.

And she is preceded in death by her mother, Zada Eliza Williams Howard, father, Phillip Houston Howard, sister, Rosa Lee Howard Stull, her husband Paul E. Stull, brother, Vivian Houston Howard, his wife Lalah Catherina Smith Howard, brother, Jonah Sullivan Howard, his wife, Virginia Price Howard, second wife, Evelyn Marie Howard, sister Eunice Ellerie Howard Hutto, her husband, Jasper Earl Hutto, sister Mary Katherine Howard Sanderson, her husband, Williams Sanderson.