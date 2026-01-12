OBITUARY: Rosie Watts Blackmon

Rosie Watts Blackmon, age 67, passed away January 8, 2026. She resided in Clarksville but was raised in the Tennessee Orphans Home in Spring Hill. Rosie was a loving wife, momma, MeMaw, and sister. She lived her life unapologetically as herself and filled every room with laughter and love.

Preceded in death by her mother, Estaleen Watts; sister, JoAnn Bennett; brothers, John Watts and Larry Albert Watts. Rosie is survived by her wife, Pam “Grace” Blackmon; daughter, Kari (Jon) Cross; step-son, Patrick Coyle; granddaughter, Lyra Rose Cross; siblings, Jimmy Watts, Betty (Lester) Ralston, Mary (Leigh) Watts, Frances (Bobby) Prince, Annie Bernard, Patricia (Tom) Wheeler of WV, and Chuck (Malinda) Pelham, and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, February 7th, at 11am with visitation to follow from 12-1pm at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Humane Society of Clarksville, http://clarksvillehumanesociety.org or a charity of your choice.

