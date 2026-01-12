OBITUARY: Rosie Watts Blackmon

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Rosie Watts Blackmon Obit

Rosie Watts Blackmon, age 67, passed away January 8, 2026. She resided in Clarksville but was raised in the Tennessee Orphans Home in Spring Hill. Rosie was a loving wife, momma, MeMaw, and sister. She lived her life unapologetically as herself and filled every room with laughter and love.

Preceded in death by her mother, Estaleen Watts; sister, JoAnn Bennett; brothers, John Watts and Larry Albert Watts. Rosie is survived by her wife, Pam “Grace” Blackmon; daughter, Kari (Jon) Cross; step-son, Patrick Coyle; granddaughter, Lyra Rose Cross; siblings, Jimmy Watts, Betty (Lester) Ralston, Mary (Leigh) Watts, Frances (Bobby) Prince, Annie Bernard, Patricia (Tom) Wheeler of WV, and Chuck (Malinda) Pelham, and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, February 7th, at 11am with visitation to follow from 12-1pm at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Humane Society of Clarksville, http://clarksvillehumanesociety.org or a charity of your choice.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.

This obituary was published by Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home – Nashville Chapel.

This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here