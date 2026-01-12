Vanderbilt’s Women Basketball Dominates Texas A&M in 91-51 Rout

January 11, 2026 — No. 2 Vanderbilt extended their perfect season to 17-0 with a commanding 91-51 victory over Texas A&M at Reed Arena, improving to 4-0 in SEC play.

The Commodores built a 43-24 halftime lead and never looked back, shooting 56.4% from the field and 50.0% from three-point range. Vanderbilt’s balanced attack featured exceptional ball movement with 23 assists on 31 made field goals.

Commodores Cruise Behind Balanced Scoring

Mikayla Blakes led all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting, adding five assists in 28 minutes. Justine Pissott caught fire from beyond the arc, draining 6-of-9 three-pointers to finish with 22 points. Aubrey Galvan contributed 12 points and a game-high seven assists.

Top Performers

Player Points Rebounds Assists FG% Mikayla Blakes (VAN) 25 1 5 56.3% Justine Pissott (VAN) 22 2 2 66.7% Aubrey Galvan (VAN) 12 1 7 55.6% Ny’Ceara Pryor (TAMU) 11 5 5 25.0%

Texas A&M (8-5, 1-3 SEC) struggled offensively, shooting just 35.3% from the field and committing 25 turnovers. Vanderbilt converted those miscues into 34 points while dominating in transition with 13 fast-break points. Lemyah Hylton led the Aggies with 10 points.

The Commodores’ largest lead reached 43 points in the fourth quarter, showcasing their dominance on both ends of the floor as they continue their unblemished campaign.

