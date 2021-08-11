OBITUARY: Dr. Willis Wells

By
Williamson Source
-
Dr. Willis Wells

Dr. Willis Wells – Age 93 of Nolensville, TN. August 9, 2021. Dr. Wells was principal of Lipscomb High School and Professor of Education and World Geography at Lipscomb University. He preached in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. He preached at Gladeville Church of Christ, Gladeville, TN before coming to Grandview Church of Christ on Nolensville Road where he served for 25 years. Bro. Wells retired at Wingate serving as Associate Minister. Willis Wells touched many lives and made a difference in people for good. He was a U. S. Navy veteran of World War II and a longtime member of the Nolensville Lions Club.

Survived by his wife of 71 years, Jean Wells; daughters, Susan (Tim) Gill and Brenda (Bill) Wheeler; son, Robert (Kathy) Wells; grandchildren, Matthew (Carrie) Pardue, Cara (Jeb) Vantrease, Cristin Pardue, Holly (Chad) Bechard, Emily (Donnie) Conley, Jordan (Kacie) Wheeler, Melanie (Cameron) Merrill and Lindsey Wells; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Randy Neal, Jeff Bell and Wendell Byrd. Interment with Military Honors at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here