OBITUARY: Dr. Willis Wells

Dr. Willis Wells – Age 93 of Nolensville, TN. August 9, 2021. Dr. Wells was principal of Lipscomb High School and Professor of Education and World Geography at Lipscomb University. He preached in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. He preached at Gladeville Church of Christ, Gladeville, TN before coming to Grandview Church of Christ on Nolensville Road where he served for 25 years. Bro. Wells retired at Wingate serving as Associate Minister. Willis Wells touched many lives and made a difference in people for good. He was a U. S. Navy veteran of World War II and a longtime member of the Nolensville Lions Club.

Survived by his wife of 71 years, Jean Wells; daughters, Susan (Tim) Gill and Brenda (Bill) Wheeler; son, Robert (Kathy) Wells; grandchildren, Matthew (Carrie) Pardue, Cara (Jeb) Vantrease, Cristin Pardue, Holly (Chad) Bechard, Emily (Donnie) Conley, Jordan (Kacie) Wheeler, Melanie (Cameron) Merrill and Lindsey Wells; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Randy Neal, Jeff Bell and Wendell Byrd. Interment with Military Honors at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.