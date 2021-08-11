OBITUARY: Nadine C. Smithson (Cathey)

Nadine C. Smithson, age 87, passed away on August 7, 2021 at home in Franklin, TN.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Gene Thomas “Bud” Smithson, Sr.

She is survived by her son, Gene Thomas “Tommy” Smithson, Jr. of Nashville; Sheryl Smithson (Joe) Teague of Tampa, FL; sister, Ann (John) Roman of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Elizabeth Taft, Casey Smithson, Lucy (Garrett) Garcia, Austin Teague, and Zachary (Marina) Taylor; great grandchildren, Eli Taft, Teague Garcia and Kennedy Garcia; and several special nieces and nephews.

Nadine was born on February 12, 1934 to the late John Dee and Lucille (Tomlin) Cathey and grew up in the Flat Creek community of Maury County. She graduated from Bethesda High School in 1952 where she was an honor student and a cheerleader. One day at Bethesda, a good looking, redheaded fellow senior asked if anyone needed a ride to practice for the senior play and Nadine boldly raised her hand. Gene Smithson picked her up for practice in his shiny maroon 1949 Ford and the rest is history. She and Gene married on August 5, 1953. She moved to the Smithson family homeplace in the Peytonsville community of Williamson County and together they raised two children and were true partners in the hard but rewarding work of life on the farm. Nadine also enjoyed her years working in data entry at the TN Department of Agriculture at Ellington Agriculture Center where she made several lifelong friends and retired after 30 years of service.

Nadine was a woman of great faith and was a devoted and active member of the Peytonsville Church of Christ. She loved bible study, singing hymns and preparing delicious food for dinners with her church family. Nadine always made sure everyone in her life was taken care of, putting others first and was quick to offer a warm smile, an encouraging word and help to those in need. She will be remembered as a loyal friend to many and adored as a wonderful wife, daughter, mother and grandmother showing unconditional love and care for her family through all her years.

Nadine remained fiercely independent all her life and many will remember her zest for life, passion for her flower gardens, her stylish flair for fashion, her easy laugh and sense of humor, her love of music, RFTV and a good western show, and most of all delicious meals in her beautiful home. No one ever left her home hungry because she was a fabulous cook and a gracious host.

Nadine was a true joy and an inspiration to her entire family and will be in our hearts forever. We are comforted to know that she is with her Lord and heaven is rejoicing to have her home.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Friday, August 13, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Scott Bond will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pall bearers will be Austin Teague, Zach Taylor, David Alexander, Danny Alexander and Paul Towery. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Pratt, Paul Pratt, Wilson Vaden and Billy Knight. Memorials may be made to the Peytonsville Church of Christ, 4739 Peytonsville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064. www.williamsonmemorial.com