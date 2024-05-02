Top 5 Stories From May 2, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 2, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Nolensville Farmers Market Celebrates a Decade of Community and Fresh Produce

Nolensville Farmers Market
Nolensville Farmers Market

The Nolensville Farmers Market is thrilled to announce its milestone 10th anniversary celebration, marking a decade of serving the vibrant Nolensville community with fresh, locally sourced produce and goods this summer. Read more

3Overturned Semi Closes Lane in Williamson Co.

A overturned semi-truck caused lane closures Thursday morning. Read more

4Food Battle – Best Grocery Store in Middle Tennessee

food battle best Grocery store

Middle Tennessee boasts a diverse selection of grocery stores, catering to different needs and budgets. Read more

5Spring Hill’s Hill Fest Returns Next Month

Photo: City of Spring Hill

Get ready to kick off the summer months at Hill Fest on Saturday, June 1st, from 2:00 – 7:00 pm at Fischer Park! Read more

