Contractor Arrested for Vandalizing Franklin Boutique

An investigation into the July 24 vandalism of the business at 128 Holiday Court has resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old Christopher Bryson, Tuesday.

Detectives determined that Bryson spray-painted the building and a vehicle at that location. Bryson is a contractor who had been working for the victim.

Charged with Felony Vandalism, Bryson is due in court on October 26. He is currently being held on the $2,000 bond set by the Magistrate.