Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Sara Sells Warehouse Sale
Saturday, May 4, 8 am – 1 pm
8430 Horton Highway, College Grove
It’s the once-a-month warehouse sale where you can find what you like and take it home that day. Expect high-quality furniture, home decor, lighting, rugs! A variety of new sofas and sectionals, art pieces, sideboards, beds, consoles, dining tables & chairs, coffee tables, accent chairs and more.
2Tennessee Renaissance Festival
Saturday-Sunday, May 4-5, 10 am – 6 pm
Castle Park, 2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 38th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 4-27, 2024.
Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festivalgoers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees.
Find tickets here.
3USA Ninja Challenge Grand Opening
Sunday, May 5, 2 pm – 5 pm
TOA Sports Center, 215 Gothic Court, Franklin
Join USA Ninja Challenge Franklin for our grand opening! On Sunday, May 5th from 2-5p, join us for Obstacle course fun runs, crafts, snacks and a chance to win a free week of summer camp ($195 value). Sign up or stop by! Obstacle course fun runs are available for kids ages 4-17.
4Vintage Baseball
Sunday, May 5, 2:30 pm – 4 pm
Rippavilla, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill
This is 1864 old school baseball straight out from the year 1864! Come out and watch us (Cumberlanders Vs Farriers) play in a game similar to the movie “Field of Dreams” but without the gloves! We will wear vibrant vintage uniforms and take you back in time with our entertaining style! A fun family style way to catch a game without paying too much for a seat! It’s free and you can bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic if you desire!
5Tennessee Craft Show at Centennial Park
Friday-Sunday, May 3-5, 10 am – 6 p, and 10 am – 5 pm on Sunday
Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
Join the Nashville tradition of celebrating and supporting American handmade craft at this premier event on the lawn in Centennial Park. Shop one-of-a-kind, finely crafted artwork directly from the juried, award-winning artists. A unique feature of Tennessee Craft Fairs requires artists to be on-site. While shopping, you’ll meet the artists, learn what inspires them and how they take raw materials like clay, wood, metal and glass and transform them into fine craft.
