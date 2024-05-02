Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Vintage Baseball

Sunday, May 5, 2:30 pm – 4 pm

Rippavilla, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill

This is 1864 old school baseball straight out from the year 1864! Come out and watch us (Cumberlanders Vs Farriers) play in a game similar to the movie “Field of Dreams” but without the gloves! We will wear vibrant vintage uniforms and take you back in time with our entertaining style! A fun family style way to catch a game without paying too much for a seat! It’s free and you can bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic if you desire!