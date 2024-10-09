OBITUARY: Donna (Randazzo) Bradsher

Donna (Randazzo) Bradsher, age 73, of Thompson’s Station, TN, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2024.

She was born March 9, 1951 in Columbia, SC; she was the daughter of the late Francis and Dorothy (Greene) Randazzo.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Bradsher; her daughter, Melissa Bradsher; her sister Stephanie Schall, and husband, Harold; and her brother Joseph Randazzo, and wife Linda.

She is predeceased by her sister, Theresa Roberts.

Donna was an avid reader and college football fan. She also was a passionate animal lover and considered herself the grandma of every furry critter her daughter brought home.

No funeral or memorial service will be held, but if you would like to make a donation in her memory, please consider donating to a local animal rescue or shelter. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

