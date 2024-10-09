OBITUARY: Mary Douglass (Sue) Graham

Mary Douglass (Sue) Graham, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on October 5, 2024 at the age of 93.

She was born in Utica, NY on January 20, 1931, to Karl J. Biederman, a naval officer, and his wife, Mary Douglass Biederman (née Walker).

She graduated from The College of William and Mary and followed her parents to Oslo, Norway, where she worked as a travel agent. On January 20, 1955 she married Lt. Col. Erwin M. Graham and lived a rich and full life raising five children and supporting her husband in his military career (he retired in 1977 as a Major General).

She was a lovely and gracious hostess and a great conversationalist, entertaining frequently. An accomplished pianist, she also played the double bass and the organ. Other interests included knitting, quilting, playing bridge and travel. She and her husband spent their retirement years in Virginia Beach where she was passionate about her volunteer work at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center. She moved to Franklin in 2009.

Sue is preceded in death by Erwin M. Graham, her husband of 54 years, her daughter-in-law Robin Graham, and her great-granddaughter Lauren Shiflet.

She is survived by her sister Emily Biederman of Jerusalem, Israel, step-daughter Diana Edels (Thomas Monahan) of Allentown, NJ; her children Elizabeth Blakeslee (Michael) of Falls Church, VA, Janet Graham Borba (Andrew) of Santa Monica, CA, David Graham (Lori) of Dayton, OH, and Mary Graham of Franklin, TN; as well as dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The burial service will be at Williamson Memorial at 1:00, on October 10, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or to the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center (virginiaaquarium.com).

