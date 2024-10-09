Buffalo Wild Wings Unveils New Pick 6 for $19.99 Deal During Football Season

Starting this Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Buffalo Wild Wings fans can enjoy a truly irresistible deal when dining in at their favorite sports bar: Pick 6 for $19.99. Whether catching the game with a friend or enjoying a casual date night, Pick 6 for $19.99 is perfect for two.

For just $19.99, guests can enjoy their choice of two entrees, two sides and two fountain drinks. Entrée options include 6 Traditional wings, 10 Boneless wings, 3 Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, an All-American Cheeseburger or a Classic Chicken Sandwich, while side picks include French Fries, Tater Tots or Potato Wedges.

“We wanted to create an unbeatable offer with our most popular menu items that doesn’t

compromise on quality or customization,” said Tristan Meline, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings. “It gives our fans more of what they crave, for less. Whether you’re looking for a double-stacked, hand-smashed cheeseburger or wings tossed in any of our 26 iconic sauces and dry rubs, you can receive two full meals for just $19.99 at B-Dubs.”

Pick 6 for $19.99 is available nationwide at participating Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars for

dine-in only for a limited time. To find the closest B-Dubs location near you, visit the

Buffalo Wild Wings website at https://www.buffalowildwings.com/locations/.

Source: Buffalo Wild Wings

