David Shawn Bohon, age 53 of Lewisburg, TN passed away March 15, 2020.

Preceded in death by father, Ralph Bohon. Survived by: wife, Jill Bohon of Lewisburg, TN; mother, Mary Bohon of Amherst, OH; sons, Davey (Nicolette) Bohon of Clarksville, TN and Coles Bohon of Madison, AL; daughter, Lauren Bohon of Madison, AL; brother, Aaron Bohon of Amherst, OH; brother in law & sister in laws, Mark (Sharon) Orange of Columbia, TN and Krickett Tankersley of Brentwood, TN; niece, Angel (Brandon) Lane of Columbia, TN.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com