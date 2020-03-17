Martha “Helon” White Overstreet peacefully passed away early March 14, 2020, at Morningside of Belmont, under the watchful care of Avalon Hospice.

She was born October 8, 1936, in Williamson County to Cliff and Leona Holt White. Her early years were spent on the family farm, where helping her father led to a lifelong love of animals. She attended local schools until she met and married the love of her life, Sam Overstreet, in April of 1953. Honoring Sam’s wishes, she was a stay home mom with their daughter until Sherry graduated high school. That same year, Helon started nursing school, thus beginning a 23-year career at Williamson Medical Center in the OB Department.

Helon was an avid runner, competing and winning in several amateur events. She was also a bowler and horsewoman. In her later years, after Sam’s death in 2012, injuries from her active lifestyle forced her to be virtually housebound. However, she found a vibrant, active senior community where she lived until her passing.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Billy) Lovett, grandson, Jeff (Rachel) Lovett and grandson, Sam Lovett, all of Franklin, as well as a great-nephew, Lowell (Lisa) Burke, of Chapel Hill.

No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to BrightStone.

