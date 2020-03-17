Vanderbilt University Medical Center has established designated assessment sites for patients and employees with respiratory illnesses who need assessment for COVID-19.

According to News Channel 5, Vanderbilt has screened about 3,000 people for COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.

Vanderbilt has created several assessment sites across middle Tennessee for patients and employees who need assessment:

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic Mt. Juliet, 64 Belinda Parkway, Suite 200A

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic Melrose, 2608 8th Ave. S, Suite 102A

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic Spring Hill, 3098

Campbell Station Parkway, Suite 100

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic Bellevue, 7069-B, Highway 70 South

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson County Walk-In Clinic, Cool Springs, 1834 W McEwen Drive, Suite 110

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, Brentwood, 134 Pewitt Drive, Suite 200

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, Franklin, 919 Murfreesboro Road

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic Nolensville, 940 Oldham Drive

Vanderbilt Primary Care Clarksville, 800 Weatherly Street, Suite 201B

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic Belle Meade, 4534 Harding Pike

Vanderbilt Primary Care Gallatin, 300 Steam Plant Road, Suite 430

Vanderbilt clinicians will not be screening or treating patients for respiratory illnesses at Vanderbilt Health Clinic at Walgreens locations.

Call ahead

If you do go to a clinic with fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call ahead so that Vanderbilt staff can meet you with a mask for your safety and the safety of other patients and our staff.