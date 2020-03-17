Vanderbilt University Medical Center has established designated assessment sites for patients and employees with respiratory illnesses who need assessment for COVID-19.
According to News Channel 5, Vanderbilt has screened about 3,000 people for COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.
Vanderbilt has created several assessment sites across middle Tennessee for patients and employees who need assessment:
- Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic Mt. Juliet, 64 Belinda Parkway, Suite 200A
- Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic Melrose, 2608 8th Ave. S, Suite 102A
- Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic Spring Hill, 3098
- Campbell Station Parkway, Suite 100
- Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic Bellevue, 7069-B, Highway 70 South
- Vanderbilt Health and Williamson County Walk-In Clinic, Cool Springs, 1834 W McEwen Drive, Suite 110
- Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, Brentwood, 134 Pewitt Drive, Suite 200
- Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, Franklin, 919 Murfreesboro Road
- Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic Nolensville, 940 Oldham Drive
- Vanderbilt Primary Care Clarksville, 800 Weatherly Street, Suite 201B
- Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic Belle Meade, 4534 Harding Pike
- Vanderbilt Primary Care Gallatin, 300 Steam Plant Road, Suite 430
Vanderbilt clinicians will not be screening or treating patients for respiratory illnesses at Vanderbilt Health Clinic at Walgreens locations.
Call ahead
If you do go to a clinic with fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call ahead so that Vanderbilt staff can meet you with a mask for your safety and the safety of other patients and our staff.
Advertisement