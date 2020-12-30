OBITUARY: Daniel Wayne Adams

Daniel Wayne Adams, age 34, of College Grove, TN passed away December 26, 2020. Daniel was born June 9, 1986 in Davidson County.

He was a Landscaper and enjoyed Music, Art, and Skate Boarding. He loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by his Grandmother, Wilma Waggoner, Grandparents, George and Evelyn Adams.

Survivors include his parents, Stan and Tammy Adams of College Grove, TN , son, Kaden Adams, sister, Mallorie (Andrew) Costa, brother, Matt Adams, nephew, Cash Costa, mother of son Kaden, Catherine Zakresky, grandfather, Joe Waggoner.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday Dec 29, 2020 at the College Grove Cemetery with Jim Taylor officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service at the Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers are Matt Adams, Andre Costa, Kaden Adams, Steve Adams, Chad Adams

In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel Adams Memorial Fund, in care of Williamson Memorial.