Metro Police Release Bodycam Footage from Nashville Explosion

Metro Police released bodycam footage from Officer Sipos, one of the six officers who were on the scene of the Nashville explosion on Christmas Day.

The video shows the officers getting citizens to safety and walking past the RV just minutes before the explosion.

According to Metro, Sipos was given the body cam just days before the event. There were six officers who first arrived at Second Avenue before the explosion who worked to evacuate the area.

Those officers are listed below.

Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for 4 years;

Officer Tyler Luellen, who has been with the department for 3 years;

Officer Michael Sipos, who has been with the department for 16-months;

Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months;

Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21-months; and

Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years.

The “I Believe in Nashville” team has created a social media campaign with the six officers stating “I Believe in Heroes.” Via Instagram, they stated, “Today, we also announce that 100% of profits from the sale of all I Believe In Nashville products on our website (link in bio) and in both of our retail stores (located in the Mall At Green Hills and Opry Mills Mall) through Sunday, January 3rd will be donated to benefit victims of the attack in Downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.”