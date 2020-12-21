OBITUARY: Clifford Edwin Steffee

On December 17, 2020 Clifford Steffee of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully at the age of 91.

Clifford was born in Kanas City, Mo in 1929 to the late Wilbur and Jennie Steffee. He was the big brother to Dorothy DeLong and the late Richard Steffee.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara Lorraine. Cliff and Lorraine were married for over 50 years. Cliff is the father of Shari (Randy) Heimlich, Carl Steffee, Richard (Misty) Steffee, Michael Steffee, and Debbie (Mike) Murry. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many good friends.

Many would describe Clifford as a ‘character’ since he had such a big personality and sense of humor.

Clifford enlisted in the Marine Corp. where he remained a career Marine for 35 years and retired as a Gunnery Sergeant. Among his many decorations from service is most notably a Purple Heart. It was his honor to participate as a Grand Marshall in the Franklin Veterans (Reverse) Parade this year. After retirement from the Marine Corp Clifford began a very successful business in antique and estate auctions in California. He loved antiques and especially old toys. In more recent years he settled in Tennessee to be near family and continued picking up old toys and collectibles he found.

Burial with Military honors will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

