OBITUARY: Edwin “Earl” Mayhew

Edwin “Earl” Mayhew, age 83 of Franklin, TN passed away December 18, 2020.

He was born in Bedford County, VA to the late Edwin & Golden Mayhew. Earl was a retired Staff Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force. After retirement he engaged in the real estate market, buying and selling properties in South Carolina.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rogie Mayhew; sisters, Othelia Shellhorse & Elizabeth Regen. Survived by his son, Eddie (Lisa) Coutras of Franklin, TN; daughter, Lillian (Ray) Arnold of Franklin, TN; step-sons, John (Lynn) Edgerton of Chapin, SC and Rick (Aline) Edgerton; brother in-law, Dr. Eugene Regen; grandchildren, Lauren (Justice) Harrison, Megan (Caleb) Alsup, Dillon Arnold, Casey Edgerton, Drew Edgerton, Matthew Edgerton and Mary Elizabeth Lynch; great-granddaughter, Anna-Claire Harrison.

Funeral service will be held 7:00PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held 2:00PM (EST) Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Florence National Cemetery in Florence, SC. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Earl’s caregivers at NHC Cool Springs in Franklin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/give/175568/#!/donation/checkout

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com