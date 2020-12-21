OBITUARY: Selma Louise Crawford Hicks

Selma Louise Crawford Hicks, age 91, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away December 18, 2020.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Texas Christian University in August 1949, and following her graduation, she was married and became an elementary-school teacher in Texas and New Mexico with 40 years of service. As a member of Old Glory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, she had four ancestors that fought in the Revolutionary War. She was also a member of Rho Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Women Educators, the First Families of Tennessee, and ClearView Baptist Church. Above all, she is remembered for being a loving, thoughtful, creative, and passionate friend, family member, and follower of Jesus.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ewell Sr. and Eula Crawford; elder son, John Crawford Hicks, and survived by her husband of 71 years, Clayton Hicks; son, Joe (Michelle) Hicks; brother, Ewell, Jr. (Nita) Crawford; grandchildren, Karis (Nicholas) Cobb, Kali (Will) Henke, and Kaia Hicks. Memorials may be made to ClearView Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date and an inurnment at Chilton Cemetery in Chilton, Texas.

