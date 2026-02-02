OBITUARY: Betty Lou Pfeiffer

Betty Lou Pfeiffer, age 92, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Pontiac, Michigan, Betty was one of two daughters of the late Ferris Alton Feldpausch and Rhea Stringham Feldpausch. She lived a life shaped by creativity, curiosity, and a deep appreciation for the beauty around her.

Betty experienced the world through the eyes of an artist. She found joy in quiet walks, taking in landscapes and sights wherever she went. A lover of travel, her curiosity carried her across the United States, inspiring her artwork and her outlook on life. Painting became a meaningful way for Betty to express herself and reflect the beauty she saw in the world.

She enjoyed a fulfilling career as an Operations Office Manager at the Pontiac Silverdome, where she worked for 15 years before retiring in 1992. Later in life, Betty’s journey brought her closer to family in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

A devoted wife, Betty shared 57 years of marriage with her beloved husband, Frank Pfeiffer, before his passing. In her quieter moments, she was a voracious reader and found comfort in knitting. Betty also loved playing games with her family and enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino, moments that brought laughter and connection to those she loved.

Known for her bright and social nature, Betty was a wonderful friend and companion. She remained active and engaged while living at Morning Pointe, where she formed many cherished friendships.

Betty is survived by her children, Terri Chambers and Ellen Adele Harper; her grandchildren, Donnie, Doug, Deanna, and Candace; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Pfeiffer, and her sister, Marie Jones.

Betty Lou Pfeiffer will be remembered for her gentle spirit, creative soul, and the love she shared so freely with those around her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

