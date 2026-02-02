Crisis Cleanup Hotline Available For Tennesseans Impacted By Winter Storm

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents that Crisis Cleanup is available to help those affected by the 2026 winter storm.

Crisis Cleanup connects survivors who need assistance with local volunteer groups. The hotline is active for Tennesseans with storm damage, and callers may be eligible for help with fallen trees, drywall, flooding, appliance removal, tarping, and mold mitigation. All services are provided at no cost, though assistance is not guaranteed due to high demand.

Residents in need can call the Crisis Cleanup Hotline at 844-965-1386. The hotline is expected to remain open through February 13, 2026.

Spanish-speaking residents can also call the same number for assistance.

