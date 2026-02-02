OBITUARY: James Ernest “Ernie” Forehand

James Ernest “Ernie” Forehand, age 80, passed away at his home in Williamson County on January 31, 2026.

Ernie was a machinist, computer technician and a farmer most of his life. He loved the thrill of buying guns and knives and visiting yard sales every Saturday. He collected all kinds of tools old and new. He spent countless hours on family genealogy. He enjoyed the wide open spaces of farming and hunting. His greatest enjoyment of life came from his family and freedom of the countryside.

Preceded in death are his parents James Herman and Minnie Elvira Forehand; brothers Leroy, Arville and sister Alice.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Shirley Wright Forehand; daughters Susan Thomas and Beverly Forehand (Scott); granddaughter Sarah Grace South (Justin).

Following burial, a private family service will be held at Montgomery Cemetery.

Source: Williamson Memorial​

