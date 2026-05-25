The Red Wheel Songwriter Series Returns to The Factory at Franklin This Summer

The Factory at Franklin will welcome back The Red Wheel, the acclaimed songwriter series that won over audiences during its debut run last summer. Returning June 25, the series will feature three celebrated songwriters each night in the intimate Turner Theater. Performances will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. throughout the summer. Click for More Events

The series focuses on creating an intimate evening of live music and storytelling, giving audiences a chance to hear the personal stories, emotions, and inspiration behind some of America’s most memorable songs, shared directly by the songwriters themselves.

Named after the iconic “Red Wheel” oven regulator manufactured onsite when Magic Chef Inc. occupied The Factory in the 1950s and ‘60s, the series pays homage to Franklin’s industrial heritage while celebrating the precision and craftsmanship of songwriting.

Schedule:

Thursday, Friday, Saturdays: 7:30 p.m., Turner Theater at The Factory at Franklin

Three acclaimed songwriters per show, performing in-the-round

Presented by Espaces, Holladay Properties, and Entersong Entertainment, the lineup for this year’s series features an extraordinary roster of hit-making talent from across the country music world. Highlights include Earl Bud Lee, co-writer of Garth Brooks’ iconic “Friends in Low Places”; Frank Myers, co-writer of Lonestar’s “Amazed”; Jimmy Yeary, co-writer of Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind”; Keith Follese, who penned Faith Hill’s “There You’ll Be”; Wynn Varble, co-writer of Dierks Bentley’s “Lot of Leavin’ Left to Do” and Brad Paisley’s “Waitin’ on a Woman”; Steve Bogard, co-writer of Reba McEntire’s “I’m a Survivor” and Tim McGraw’s “My Next Thirty Years”; and Rebecca Lynn Howard, among many others. A full show-by-show lineup is available at factoryatfranklin.com/theredwheel.

Tickets are now available for shows running through August 1st (via TicketMaster):

• General Admission: $35, Open seating throughout the venue

• Inner Circle: $70, Premium seating up close and personal with the performers

“The Red Wheel isn’t just another songwriter round, it’s an immersive experience where stories are told, heard and felt,” said Allen Arender, Chief Development Officer, Holladay Properties. “We’re thrilled to bring this incredible lineup of songwriting legends back to Franklin and create another unforgettable summer that celebrates the heart, creativity and strong sense of community that makes this city so special.”

FOOD & DRINK

Beverage service will be available throughout the evening via The Skylight Bar, featuring specialty cocktails crafted by Black Sheep Tequila, The Red Wheel’s official tequila sponsor. Guests may conveniently order drinks from their seats for in-theater delivery or visit the bar located inside the Turner Theater Lobby. Prepackaged snacks will also be available for purchase.

Guests are also encouraged to enjoy dinner before the show at one of the restaurants located throughout The Factory at Franklin’s open campus. Thanks to the venue’s open-campus experience, patrons may stroll the property and enter the theatre with beverages purchased onsite in approved branded cups.